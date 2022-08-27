The Chino Hills Police Department continues to seek the person responsible for firing multiple gun shots at a 38-year-old Chino Hills man in the early morning hours of Aug. 15 at the Capriana Apartment complex at 16301 Butterfield Ranch Road. Small details about the incident were released three days later by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, but nothing further has been provided, including a possible description of the suspect or a motive. Anyone with information can call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Unit at (909) 890-4908.

Summer Bibb, parent of an 8-year-old Chino Valley Unified School District student, told the school board on Aug. 18 that her son has been unable to enroll in elementary school because of his attendance issues. Ms. Bibb said her son’s absences are a result of bullying and that he was physically harmed multiple times, resulting in severe injuries and a hospital stay. School board member Andrew Cruz said, “Obviously, something’s going on and we should really pay attention to resolve the situation.”

