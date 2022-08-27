The Chino Hills Police Department continues to seek the person responsible for firing multiple gun shots at a 38-year-old Chino Hills man in the early morning hours of Aug. 15 at the Capriana Apartment complex at 16301 Butterfield Ranch Road. Small details about the incident were released three days later by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, but nothing further has been provided, including a possible description of the suspect or a motive. Anyone with information can call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Unit at (909) 890-4908.
Summer Bibb, parent of an 8-year-old Chino Valley Unified School District student, told the school board on Aug. 18 that her son has been unable to enroll in elementary school because of his attendance issues. Ms. Bibb said her son’s absences are a result of bullying and that he was physically harmed multiple times, resulting in severe injuries and a hospital stay. School board member Andrew Cruz said, “Obviously, something’s going on and we should really pay attention to resolve the situation.”
The equestrian and group campgrounds at the Chino Hills State Park will be closed from Sept. 1 to March 31, 2023, while the Southern California Gas Co. conducts hydrostatic pressure testing. The company is assessing the integrity of its pipelines to ensure safe operations.
You’ve heard of people in line at a fast-food restaurant whose bill was paid by the person in front of them? If you know of people who are struggling to pay their Edison bill, you can do the same through your online account. There is a section called “help someone else pay their bill.” You can pay all or part of their bill online if you have their name, account number, and ZIP code.
Demolition to pave the way for the future Chino Rancho Park will begin on Monday at the corner of Central Avenue and Phillips Boulevard. Concrete and vegetation will be removed. To report dust or noise, call (909) 334-3256.
Former county auditor-controller/treasurer-tax collector Larry Walker of Chino is one of five applicants seeking to complete the term of Bob Dutton, the county assessor-recorder who died July 23 at the age of 71. Other applicants are Andrea Dutton, the widow of Mr. Dutton, former fifth district county supervisor Josie Gonzales, and county employees Bradley Snowball and Christopher Wilhite. Mr. Dutton’s term ends in December.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 for Patrons Barber Parlour that recently opened in the Santa Barbara retail center on the southwest corner of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road. Patrons is the final tenant to occupy the retail center, where Septembers Taproom and Eatery is located.
A “water summit” was held at Los Serranos Golf Club on Aug. 18 featuring leaders in the golf industry, water experts, golf course superintendents and stakeholders discussing how to handle water supply issues in never-ending drought conditions while offering golfers the experience they want. The one-day conference was organized by the Southern California PGA.
