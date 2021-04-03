Easter will feel much different this year as churches prepare to celebrate services both indoors and outdoors. Supervisor Curt Hagman said he is thrilled that fewer restrictions will be imposed this year and the weather outlook is good for small, mixed household outdoor gatherings. He said until everyone is fully vaccinated, people should remain cautious and keep safety as a priority.
Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa threw her support behind city attorney Fred Galante after he stated he was considering litigation against the state regarding Chino’s mandatory housing numbers. “We need to stand up against what the state is doing,” said the mayor.
Ontario Christian schools raised more than $80,000 for improvements through a Fun Run and Boosterthon by kindergarten through sixth grade students completing a total of 17,348 laps on the elementary school campus. The event’s goal was $50,000. Pledges came from residents in 40 states and three countries.
Deputies in Chino Hills found seven violations at 24 businesses during a grant-funded Tobacco Compliance Check March 24. Employees were advised of the violations and given solutions to comply. The violations were forhaving their Tobacco Products Retailers License not displayed or not having Stop Tobacco Access to Kids Enforcement Act age-of-sale warnings at the register.
The Chino and Chino Hills branch libraries will resume regular hours of operation beginning Saturday, April 10 as COVID restrictions relax. All county libraries will continue to offer curbside service to ensure residents have the option for contactless pickup. The Cal Aero Chino Preserve Library will remain closed.
The Ayala Skate Park in Chino closed Monday for upgrades to replace damaged pool coping and tile,bowl repairs and other work, including the installation of a flat rail and a step-up. The skate park could reopen by July 1.
Carbon Canyon residents were stirred up on social media when a resident posted that a mountain lion was observed on Canon Lane, near Observation Lane Tuesday afternoon. Residents said it was the second or third such sighting in the last couple of months. An observer speculated the animals are coming from the Chino Hills State Park.
After Chino councilmember Marc Lucio wished his son Lucas a happy first birthday at the March 16 meeting, city manager Matt Ballantyne extended the same wish to his own adult son who has the same first name and birth date as Mr. Lucio’s child.
The City of Chino Hills annual Easter Egg-Citement event at McCoy Equestrian Center is sold out. The event is being held today (April 3).
Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa dedicated the March 16 council meeting in memory of “two good men” dedicated to their community: retired Chino Valley Fire District engineer Ray Santoyo who died March 8 and Al McCombs, publisher emeritus and former owner of the Champion who died March 12.
Chino director of finance Rob Burns presented a positive year-end financial report to the city council last month. Revenues of $4.8 million were higher than expected and 13 frozen staff positions were reinstated, he said. Chino police chief Wes Simmons later announced several open administrative positions. Information: cityofchino.org.
There is a shortage of O positive blood, reported Chino Councilman Marc Lucio, who said he learned this while donating at the Chino Community Center.
