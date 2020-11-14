The poetic signs posted on telephone poles asking residents to be careful on narrow English Road were removed by the City of Chino Hills Tuesday. Instead, the city placed a traffic message board on English Road west of Peyton Drive with words that flash alternately: “Share the Road. Watch for Walkers.”
After his Upland home was raided by the FBI in connection with a cannabis-related corruption probe, Gabriel Chavez has resigned from the San Bernardino County Planning Commission. Mr. Chavez was appointed to the commission by Fourth District County Supervisor Curt Hagman in June 2018. He represented Chino Valley on the planning board.
Pickleball is back at Grand Avenue Park in Chino Hills. The nets are up but players must bring their own racquets and balls. The volleyball court at English Springs Park is now open. Basketball and hockey rinks will remain closed through at least Nov. 29, because of the close physical contact in these sports. The city will assess COVID conditions at the end of the month.
Champion sports editor-assistant news editor Josh Thompson and graphic artist Erin Thompson (Mr. Thompson’s sister-in-law) were high school classmates of Navy Commander Victor Glover, who is among four astronauts getting ready to launch today (Nov. 14) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a six-month stay on the International Space Station. Mr. Glover, a Pomona resident, is a 1994 graduate of Ontario High School.
Chino Hills has created a new transparency webpage that consolidates links to city documents, records, and information. The webpage includes 19 links to pages containing bid documents, the budget, campaign disclosure forms, financial reports, and public records. A transparency button has been added to each department’s homepage.
A Champion reporter was told she was not allowed to take pictures inside the Eagle Canyon Elementary School polling place last Tuesday, even though the media is allowed to photograph voters with their consent as long as there is no interference with polling activity, according to the Secretary of State. Despite her efforts to explain the law, she was turned away. After a phone conversation with the county Registrar’s office, the reporter returned to the polling place but was turned away again. She contacted the Registrar for a second time before finally being allowed inside.
Happy Birthday to the Chino Valley Champion. We turned 133 years old on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Publisher emeritus Allen McCombs, who took over the Champion in 1956, has been around for 64 of those years, more than anyone else.
