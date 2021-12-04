Chino Hills Councilman Peter Rogers officiated at County Supervisor Curt Hagman’s wedding on Nov. 21. Mr. Hagman, chairman of the Board of Supervisors and a Chino resident, was married the Sunday before Thanksgiving in an outdoor setting. Councilman Rogers is district director for Mr. Hagman, overseeing the district office, supervising staff, coordinating casework, and overseeing community outreach.
Good salaries are in store for two director positions at the Chino Valley Fire District. Applications for finance director and human resources director will be accepted until 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, through the governmentjobs.com/careers/chinovalleyfire website. Annual pay is listed at $161,885 through $196,726. Current finance director Steve Heide and human resources director Kristi Kuchwara are retiring.
Caring for the Hills provided 58 local families in Los Serranos with everything they needed to celebrate a nice Thanksgiving dinner. Director Ned Rogers said he is grateful for Grocery Outlet in Chino Hills for providing gift cards and cases of holiday food.
The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office received a $553,000 grant from the state’s Office of Traffic Safety for its specialized prosecution team to handle alcohol and drug-impaired driving cases. In 2020, the office filed 5,223 DUI cases, which included 23 DUI drug cases and 1,023 DUI combined alcohol and drug cases.
The Chino City Council will not extend the 45-day warehouse moratorium on properties north of Schaefer Avenue, that was approved in October. The council on Tuesday directed staff to further review truck traffic and city industrial development standards. Mayor Eunice Ulloa called the item “controversial,” after council members deliberated on what was best for Chino residents and the development community.
An exhibit on the future “Curtain of Courage” Memorial for the 14 victims of the Dec. 2, 2015 terrorist attack on employees of the county’s Environmental Health Services Division will run through Dec. 19 at the San Bernardino County Museum in Redlands on Orange Tree Lane. The exhibit will feature renderings of the future memorial under construction on the east side of the government center on Arrowhead Avenue. Six years ago, 14 employees were killed and 22 injured during a training meeting by employee Syed Farook and his wife who the FBI said were inspired by foreign terrorist groups and stockpiled ammunition and bomb-making equipment at their Redlands home. They were killed.
