Before adjourning Tuesday’s council meeting, Mayor Eunice Ulloa had some words in response to Chino Hills Councilman Art Bennett’s remarks about Chino councilmembers making more money, having less experience, and having shorter meetings than Chino Hills councilmembers. Mayor Ulloa said, “We just happen to know what we’re doing and maybe we’re just more efficient.” She added, “So, congratulations on your 30 percent raise, but honey you can’t compete.”
Western Hills Golf Course in Carbon Canyon will eventually be the site of 187 duplexes and stacked flat units. Lewis Operating Corp. submitted an application to the City of Chino Hills in March to build the units on 10 acres between Fairway Drive and Canon Lane adjacent to the clubhouse. The stacked flat units will range from 481 square feet to 1,165 square feet and will include studio, and one and two-bedroom units. Lewis also built The Rincon on Pomona Rincon Road adjacent to Chino Hills High and is master developer of The Preserve in Chino.
Now that the City of Chino Hills waived all fees for military banners, 16 applications have been submitted. The council voted in April to waive the $128 fee, as well as replacement costs. The banners, purchased by residents to honor loved ones in the Armed Forces, cost $256 each, but in 2019, the Chino Hills Community Foundation agreed to pay half the cost, reducing the cost per banner to $128. They are located on portions of Grand Avenue, Chino Hills Parkway, Soquel Canyon Parkway, and Butterfield Ranch Road.
Waste Management trucks will start rolling into Chino Hills beginning Friday, July 1. The company will service the Republic Services bins until all of them are eventually changed out. Residents have received information in the mail explaining the new food waste program. They will receive kitchen pails to discard scraps when they get their new carts. Also rolling in will be the city’s new street sweeper: Valley Vista Services. (See story on Page B1.)
Peyton Drive in Chino Hills was closed between Valle Vista and Gabriel drives for almost 24 hours after a car struck a power pole Tuesday afternoon. The road was closed in both directions to allow Southern California Edison to complete repairs, City of Chino Hills spokeswoman Nicole Freeman said. The road reopened at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Former Councilman Ed Graham, one of the original members of the Chino Hills City Council, is moving out of the city. He has lived in his Butterfield home longer than he was on the city council, having been elected in 1991. Prior to that, he served on the committee that oversaw Chino Hills when it was in the county’s jurisdiction. Mr. Graham and his wife Denise will remain in California but are moving closer to their grandchildren.
During Tuesday’s council meeting, Mayor Eunice Ulloa announced it was her 47th wedding anniversary that night. Referring to her husband Bob, she said, “That man deserves a trophy.”
The sudden thunderstorms and lightning Tuesday and Wednesday caught residents off guard. There were numerous reports of dogs on the loose that escaped their homes and yards during the loud thunderclaps. Now is the time to dump out water sources in the backyard and front yard, even the tiny amounts that might have pooled. The biting Aedes mosquitoes are on the way.
Chino Valley Fire District responded to two aircraft emergencies a minute apart Monday, and luckily the pilots were not injured and the planes were not damaged. Firefighters were called at 2 p.m. on a report of a small plane with landing gear problems that was trying to land at Chino Airport. The plane landed safely, fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara said. A minute later, firefighters got a report of a gyroplane landing in the field next to the California Institution for Women on Chino Corona Road in Chino. The pilot of the gyroplane arranged to have the aircraft towed from the field, Ms. De Guevara said.
Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa used $4,500 of community support funds to give $250 each to the following organizations: Boy Scout Troop 201, Chino American Little League, AYSO Region 67, Chino Cultural Foundation (PATCH Program), Chino Girls Fastpitch Softball, Chino Kiwanis, Chino National Little League, Chino Neighborhood House, Chino Police Explorer Post #211, Chino Valley Soroptimist, Chino Youth Museum, Chino Youth Boxing Foundation, Chino Pop Warner, Food For Life, Hope Resource Center, Isaiah’s Rock, Rancho Del Chino Rotary, and UCHOOZ Positive Youth. Community support fund contributions are discretionary funds allocated to councilmembers to give to charity organizations, youth groups, service club programs, and youth sports.
The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors adopted an $8.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The budget includes $70.6 million for public safety, including sheriff’s patrol of unincorporated areas and the district attorney’s victim advocacy and restitution programs; $10 million for employee retirement fund reserves; $6.5 million to cover improvements including the nine regional parks; $35 million to replace the outdated animal shelter in Devore with a new shelter in Bloomington; and $5.4 million to address homelessness.
More than 370 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized this week by the Chino Police Department's Special Enforcement Team. At least one person was detained at in a shopping center on the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Philadelphia Street.
Residents can continue to receive free groceries from Chino-based Food for Life Ministry from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursday at the warehouse at 4712 Cheyenne Way. Families can receive food once a week. Residents should bring identification and practice social distancing, said Food for Life co-founder Dick McDonald. The ministry can be reached at (909) 627-3663 or foodforlifeministry.org.
