The Chino Hills City Council adjourned Tuesday's city council meeting in memory of Chino Hills resident Jeanne Wood who served as an Army nurse in World War II. She died at the age of 100 on June 8, 2022 at Oakmont Senior Living where she lived for seven years. She was a first lieutenant.
The Chino City Council will not meet in August because of schedule conflicts. The council voted to cancel the Aug. 2 meeting to allow councilmembers to engage with members of the community during National Night Out.
Chino Valley Fire District board of directors and Chief Dave Williams honored firefighter-paramedic Jeff Heringer on Wednesday for 30 years employment with the district. He was given a ceremonial axe. The district also honored Capt. Shaun Higgins, firefighter-paramedic J.R. Ryan and permit technician Caroline Murray for 15 years with the district. New employees introduced were finance director Mark Shaker and office technician Emily Geddes.
Let election season begin: The nomination period will open Monday, July 18 for the Chino Hills City Council, Chino City Council, Chino Valley Fire District Board, Chino Valley Unified School District Board, and other local races. The filing period closes Aug. 12 at 4:30 p.m. If an incumbent doesn't file by then, the filing period will remain open for an additional five days to give residents an opportunity to run for the incumbent's seat.
