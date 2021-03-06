Five deer were observed Monday leaping through an area where barbed wire had been cleared two weeks ago in the Chino Hills State Park when more volunteers returned to continue fence removal. The group has grown to more than 25 volunteers who are trying to remove as much barbed wire exposed from the Blue Ridge Fire as they can before the vegetation covers it again.
Chino’s Homeless Social Work Action Group (SWAG) recently helped a homeless 44-year-old Marine Corp veteran find a bed at March Air Force Reserve Base in Riverside. Chino Police transported him and assisted with intake forms. He became homeless when his marriage ended and his wife and children moved out of state.
The “five P’s” to take when evacuating your home as described in newly printed Carbon Canyon evacuation maps are: “people/pets, prescriptions, personal computer (including external backup hard drives, cell phones, chargers), plastic (credit/ATM cards, wallet, purse) and pictures (including phone numbers and important papers). The maps were produced by the Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council and will be distributed to canyon residents.
Despite wording on the Chino Neighborhood House stating “no sidewalk dropoffs, no dumping, and clothes not being accepted at this time,” large trash bags of clothing, a rusty bike, canned food and a stroller were observed dumped on the sidewalk on Sixth Street Tuesday afternoon. Be careful people. A heavy rainstorm occurred Wednesday morning, barely in time for the items to be brought in before the storefront opened.
A new homework assistance program, funded by a community development grant to the City of Chino, will include up to 40 students at the Carolyn Owens Community Center. Participants must live in Chino, attend school in the Chino Valley Unified School District and qualify as low or moderate income. Information: (909) 334-3250.
Two new volunteer chaplains were introduced by the Chino Police Department on its Facebook page Thursday—Brian Pattison of Victory Baptist Church in Chino and Darian Venerable of Upward Call Church in Chino. Volunteer chaplains provide spiritual and emotional support to the department, assist in death notifications, support crime victims, respond to suicides, and work on the crisis response team.
The City of Chino has started posting videos on its YouTube channel to inform residents about capital improvement projects planned for the next five years. Mayor Eunice Ulloa, in the first monthly message, spoke about improvements on Riverside Drive between Central and Oaks avenues. In another video, a city construction manager talks about new bike routes around Chino High. Information: cityofchino.org/con struction.
Residents who gather for a birthday party, celebration, or any type of event are encouraged by San Bernardino County to undergo a COVID-19 testing beforehand to give everyone peace of mind. Public health rules allow for gatherings of up to 12 people from no more than three households. The county’s public health director said even though vaccinations are becoming widespread, it’s important for everyone to remain vigilant and not be “the one” who spreads the virus.
The Chino Valley Lions Club donated more than 4,300 pounds of food in February when volunteers collected cans from residents. The statewide target for Lions Clubs across California was 150,000 pounds and the total collected was 198,778 pounds of food and cash equivalents. For those who donated cash, an assumption was made that each dollar would buy a pound of food and that amount was counted toward the statewide goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.