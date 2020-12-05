Josh Newman, the newly elected state senator for the 29th district that includes Chino Hills, has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Mr. Newman told the Champion he was completely surprised because he has taken the virus seriously and has taken all precautions. His only symptoms were chills and muscle aches. Mr. Newman said his wife and young daughter were tested and they are fine. He will be enrolling in a clinical trial in Long Beach, he said.
Chino Hills Councilman Ray Marquez said the future of houses in California is all-electric, a topic heavily discussed when he attended a recent online Southern California Housing Policy Conference hosted by the Building Industry Association. 30 local governments in the state have passed building codes that encourage or require all-electric new buildings.
Art Bennett no longer is the mayor of Chino Hills after the Nov. 24 city council reorganization, but he has been elevated to a lord. Mr. Bennett, who was born in Aberdeen, Scotland, said his sister bought him one square foot of land in Aberdeen for his birthday, which officially makes him Lord Arthur Bennett.
In June 1934 the entire Chaffey High senior class of 200 was quarantined for two weeks when a coed collapsed with polio during graduation. Both lungs were affected and she had to be put on a respirator.
Former UCLA men’s basketball standout David Greenwood, who was head boys’ basketball coach at Don Lugo High in Chino from 2002 to 2006, was selected Tuesday for induction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. He will be enshrined during a November 2021 ceremony in Kansas City. Mr. Greenwood served as Don Lugo High boys basketball coach for four seasons, mentoring the Conquistadores to a 37-60 overall record, 13-25 mark in Mt. Baldy League games.
Several Chino Valley firefighters helped fight the brush fire in the riverbed near the Corona Airport this week. The blaze had scorched more than 750 acres. The 71 Freeway south of Butterfield Ranch Road was closed Thursday and Friday mornings because of heavy smoke.
Chino resident and Monte Vista Water District president Sandra Rose phoned into the Chino city council meeting on Tuesday to congratulate council member Tom Haughey on his retirement. She explained her husband had recently tested positive for COVID and she was in quarantine.
The school district will hold a public bid on Dec. 14 to sell 6.5 acres of hilly property near Chino Hills High. The Galstian Family Trust, which sold the land to the district in 1989 for a school that was never built, has first right of refusal. Appraised in 2018 at $1.95 million, it will be offered for a minimum bid of $2.2 million.
Ma Chino Reva Salter celebrated her 99th birthday in good spirits Nov. 24. The prominent Chino citizen is residing in a care center for the elderly.
