Residents can make $20 an hour by providing temporary support work for the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters office in the Gov. Newsom recall election. Hundreds of vacancies are available for drivers, office support, field support, and technical support. To apply, visit sbcounty.gov/jobs. No one can say that the governor didn’t create jobs.
Chino Hills is installing LED upgrades to the Chino Hills Community Center path and walkway lighting, light fixtures for flags, the city yard’s security lighting, and all park restrooms. The city’s energy efficient upgrade project began in 2017.
The school district’s Grab and Go meal program offered this summer served more than 1,300,000 meals during the pandemic. July 30 was the last day of the program.
A four-story hotel will be built not far from the Marriott Townplace Suites in the Rincon Center on the southeast corner of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road. The city of Chino Hills recently issued permits for grading and on-site utilities for the future 68,981-square-foot hotel that will have 119 rooms.
Chino Hills continues to see a growth in the number of permits related to renewable energy. In July, the city issued 64 permits for stand-alone photovoltaic systems and photovoltaic systems with battery backup systems, amounting to almost 37 percent of all permit activity, according to a building report.
