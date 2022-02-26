Kimball Avenue is scheduled to open Monday with one lane in each direction. The road will open to its fully improved area within the next two months.
Pavement work on the northbound and southbound lanes of the 71 Freeway could close lanes and ramps between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 through Friday, March 4, according to Caltrans. Work is expected to take place from the 60 Freeway to the San Bernardino-Riverside county line south of Butterfield Ranch Road.
Republic Services delayed trash pickup by one day this week because of a fire that impacted a waste and recycling facility. The company continues to experience delays due to staff shortages and other issues.
Chino Valley Fire District board members approved their per-meeting pay by $10, from $165 to $175, effective July 1. The board could have increased their pay to a maximum of $181.50. They can be paid for no more than 10 meetings per month. A public hearing will take place at the 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 fire board meeting.
Parents in the Chino Valley Unified School District are bringing hot chocolate, blankets, and warm clothing to their young children who are defying the mask mandates at school and being forced to sit outside all day in the elements. Some parents are filing complaints.
Chino police issued citations to semitruck drivers this week for truck route violations. Signs are posted along city streets directing drivers to the designated route. Police will continue to monitor roadways and issue tickets for commercial vehicle violations.
The Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday narrowed down maps of new district boundaries from 16 to two. The council will make the final selection at the March 8 meeting. Council critic Luis Esparza, who submitted a dozen maps with satirical titles, told the council all his efforts to draw maps and interact with the consultant were ignored. “You cheated us all of any kind of discussion that was thorough and complete,” he said. “You didn’t even tell us why you chose one map over another.” The two maps being considered for final selection were submitted by Chino Hills resident Jeff Vaka. Mr. Esparza said Mr. Vaka, who is a member of the Chamber of Commerce and on the board of Pomona Valley Habitat for Humanity, is more engaged in the same circle as the councilmembers. “I can only surmise that was a factor in how those maps were chosen,” he said.
The Chino Police Department’s 9-1-1 system was working intermittently for about 90 minutes on Tuesday and some calls from Chino residents were answered by the Montclair Police Department dispatch center. The issue was fixed by 2:10 p.m., police said.
Residents who live in the Fairfield Ranch community and other areas in southern Chino Hills who were often jolted out of bed in the middle of the night by flights from the Chino Airport may be able to rest easier. Councilman Brian Johsz told the city council Tuesday night that Supervisor Curt Hagman and the Airports Department worked to change the flight patterns.
The City of Chino Hills received a national award for its participation in the 38th annual National Night Out event on Aug. 3, 2021. More than 800 residents and 16 neighborhoods participated. Chino Hills ranked 10th in the nation in the population category of 50,000 to 100,000 residents. The city has been taking part in the crime prevention event since 2005 where neighbors gather for barbecues, potlucks, ice cream socials, and even a concert held at Danbury Park each year.
The Chino Police Departments wrote a condolence message on its social media accounts for Huntington Beach Police Department Officer Nicholas Vella who was killed last Saturday when the police helicopter he was in crashed in Newport Beach. The 14-year veteran was one of two officers inside the helicopter. The other officer was taken to the hospital and later released.
No injuries were reported Thursday morning when a fire damaged a Chino home in the 12600 block of Lewis Avenue. Chino Valley firefighters were called at 6:02 a.m. and found a chimney fire that was spreading into the attic of the single-story home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Chino Hills Mayor Ray Marquez asked for a discussion on the possibility of allocating COVID funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to city employees who continued to work during the pandemic. He noted that such actions were taken by the City of Chino and the City of Ontario for their employees. City Manager Benjamin Montgomery said cities who took that step had adverse reactions such as furloughs and employee layoffs which the City of Chino Hills did not have, but he would take a look at any employee impacts and bring the matter back to the council for a discussion.
The Chino Valley Fire Foundation installed its 31st automated external defibrillator and 349th trauma kit this week at Tummy Stuffer sandwich shop in Chino. Fire personnel trained employees on how to use the equipment. Monies raised by the Foundation fund the equipment.
Chino Planning Commissioner Kevin Cisneroz was selected by his fellow commissioners as chairman Wednesday night and Commissioner Jimmy Alexandris was selected vice chairman.
The picnic pavilions at Discovery Park and Olympic Park in Chino may be rented by the public beginning March 1 for all-day pavilion use starting at $75 for 40 attendees. Information: (909) 334-3258.
