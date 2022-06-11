Chino Valley Lions Club presented an automated external defibrillator to the Chino Valley Fire District, which was installed June 2 at the Self-Made Training Club in the Gordon Ranch shopping center in Chino Hills. It is the third defibrillator the Lions Club purchased for the Chino Valley.
Chino and Chino Hills police departments will issue fines for illegal fireworks as Independence Day approaches. All fireworks are illegal in Chino Hills and violators could face a $1,000 fine. In Chino, legal fireworks are allowed in certain residential areas between noon Friday, July 1 and midnight Monday, July 4. Using illegal fireworks in Chino carry a $1,000 fine and inappropriately using legal fireworks can carry a $500 fine. Violators caught using any fireworks outside of the allowable times can face a $1,000 fine.
Chino Valley Fire District is looking for a human resource director with pay between $161,884 and $196,726 annually. A job description and qualifications can be found on the district’s website at chinovalleyfire.org. The district will soon seek a new finance director after the recent retirement of Steve Heide, who worked for the fire district for 17 years.
Isaiah’s Rock, a faith-based charity organization in Chino, was selected as the 52nd Assembly District’s 2022 Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez. California Association of Nonprofits, a partner for this awards program invites legislators from across California to select a nonprofit of the year in their district. Volunteers of Isaiah’s Rock, including founder Charleen King and Chino Councilman Chris Flores, attended a luncheon in Sacramento on Wednesday to receive the award.
Chino Councilmember Karen Comstock used $4,500 of community support funds to give $500 to the Chino Police Officers Foundation, $500, to the Chino Valley Firefighters Association, $500 to the Chino National Little League, $500 to the Chino Valley Soroptimist Club, $500 to UCHOOZ Positive Youth, $500 to Chino Girls Fastpitch Softball, $500 to Don Lugo High School Sports Boosters, $500 to Chino High School Sports Boosters, $250 to Rancho Del Chino Rotary Club, and $250 to the Chino Police Explorer Post #211. Community support fund contributions are discretionary funds allocated to councilmembers to give to charities, youth groups, service club programs, and youth sports.
A truck and van parking committee, consisting of Councilmember Karen Comstock and Councilman Marc Lucio, will evaluate sites for truck and van parking for potential revenue. The committee, which was formed during Tuesday's council meeting, will look at options and bring back a recommendation to the city council at a future workshop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.