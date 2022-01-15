Over the past two weeks, coronavirus cases increased by 31,903 in San Bernardino County, nearly twice the rate from last month, according to a report to the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday by spokesperson Nicole Freeman. Sixty-eight percent of the cases are appearing in those who are not fully vaccinated.
Chino residents surveyed as part of the parks and facilities master plan update stated that accessible parks and trails, multi-use paved trails, and shaded picnic areas were the top three priorities for recreational uses. They also selected “food” events as the type of single or multi-day event concept they would be most interested in. The survey was discussed during a Chino City Council workshop on Jan. 4.
Denean “Dee Dee” Kaplan who has taught dance for the Chino Hills Recreation Department for more than 30 years, is still going strong. She recently entered a three-year agreement with the City of Chino Hills to provide year-round recreation instruction in storybook ballet, tap, jazz, classical ballet, dance workouts, and a skits and pantomime class.
Chino Hills Councilman Brian Johsz, an executive at Athens waste collection, has taken a couple of jabs at Republic Services trash hauler at council meetings over the last few weeks, while negotiations are taking place between the City of Chino Hills and four refuse haulers, including Athens and Republic Services, for a multi-million trash contract. At a December meeting when Republic Services was on strike, he asked at what point the city should declare a “public health emergency” and during Tuesday’s meeting he said residents are complaining that their Christmas trees are not being picked up by Republic Services. Athens stands to gain millions of dollars if chosen as the city’s next trash hauler. Mr. Johsz was promoted to vice president of government affairs for Athens in September.
School board member Joe Schaffertold the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday there is a great need for substitute teachers at the Chino Valley Unified School District, reflecting a nationwide trend on work shortages due to COVID-19, the flu, and quarantines. He said there is also a need for bus drivers, food services workers, and custodial staff. Visit chino.k12.ca.us.
Part-time recreation leaders are needed by the City of Chino Hills in the community services department. Pay rate is $15 to $18.24 per hour. Visit chi nohills.org/jobs.
Although the Chino Hills City Council decidedto keep the original city flag design during Tuesday’s meeting, three of the 49 residents who submitted entries were recognized for their submissions. The first place winner was Ben DeLeon who won a $150 Visa gift card, second place winner was Jeff Vaka who won a $100 Visa gift card, and in third place was Joshua Chou who won a $50 Visa gift card.
Councilman Brian Johsz wants to see a photo display at city hall of all the City of Chino Hills mayors going back to Gwenn Norton-Perry in 1991. He said there have been 12 mayors over the city’s history and many residents don’t know who they are. He suggested the photo display while he was mayor last year and reminded staff of his request on Tuesday.
