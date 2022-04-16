San Bernardino Diocese Bishop Alberto Rojas will celebrate Mass on Mother’s Day, May 8, at the California Institution for Women in Chino. An official from the prison made the announcement during Tuesday’s citizens advisory committee meeting.
Chino Hills resident Jim Gallagher asked the city council during Tuesday’s meeting if the catalytic converters stolen from the Chino Hills City Yard had been etched. Two thefts occurred at the city yard (located in the City of Chino), one in August and one in March, for a total of 15 catalytic converters. City spokesperson Nicole Freeman said Thursday that the city began etching its catalytic converters on the advice of its law enforcement agencies after the first thefts occurred. At this time, all catalytic converters in vehicles stored at the yard have been etched, she said.
County libraries, including Chino Hills, Chino, and Cal Aero Preserve, will be closed Friday, April 22 for a staff development day.
The City of Chino Hills adjourned its meeting Tuesday in memory of David Voigt, longtime resident and former commander of the Norton Air Force Base who died April 2 at 79. The Vietnam veteran was chairman of the city’s first Public Works Commission, served on the Fire Board from 1993 to 2003, was a charter member of the Chino Hills Kiwanis Club, president of the Chino Valley Lions Club, and on the Chino Valley YMCA board.
Several stores in the Chino Spectrum Marketplace lost power just after 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after an underground Southern California Edison vault exploded near the intersection of Grand and Pipeline avenues. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.
The Chino Strategic Plan team, consisting of representatives from each city department, held a meeting on Tuesday at the Chino Police Department to discuss a plan that focuses on leadership, customer service, financial stability, public service, technology, and planning.
A message on the City of Chino Hills marquee asking for talented residents to display their art at the Community Center captured the attention of 15 artists who responded to the request. Glen Anderson, of the Chino Hills Arts Committee, said the marquee served as a great tool to attract hard-to-reach artists.
The drumlines for Ayala and Chino Hills high schools will participate in the Winter Guard International World Championships this week from Tuesday, April 19 to Tuesday, April 26 in Dayton, Ohio. The event is considered the pinnacle competition for percussion groups across the nation.
Chino Police finished third in the annual Baker to Vegas run last weekend, a competition of law enforcement teams from California and Nevada completing the 120-mile race from Baker, California to Las Vegas, Nevada. Chino Police competed in the 20-team 500 Invitational division. Riverside Police placed first and Cal State University Police took second in the division. In the 800 Division, California Department of Corrections-Chino placed third in the event.
Chino Hills Councilwoman Cynthia Moran said on Tuesday that the city is in desperate need of part-time lifeguards and aquatics instructors for its summer aquatics program. Visit chi nohills.org/jobs for information or call (909) 364-2630.
During its Point-in-Time Count from 6 to 10 a.m. Feb. 24, the City of Chino found approximately 23 individuals experiencing homelessness. Police officers, the SWAG team, case managers, and community services staff participated. In Chino Hills, five homeless people were counted between 6 to 9 a.m. the same day.
R&B singer Lynne Fiddmont drew 300 people to her performance on Friday, April 8 at the gazebo outside the Chino Hills Community Center. The next artist to perform is jazz musician and percussionist Louie Beltran on Friday, May 13, the second of three concerts sponsored by the Chino Hills Arts Committee of the Community Foundation. Tickets for $10 can be purchased at chinohillsfoundation.com.
The number of accidents occurring at Peyton Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue in Chino Hills prompted Councilman Peter Rogers to ask Police Captain Garth Goodell during Tuesday’s council meeting to look into the situation. The captain said his department will evaluate the collisions to see if there is a common denominator.
