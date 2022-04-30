The Chino Hills City Council is in a double dilemma about attending graduation ceremonies for Ayala and Chino Hills high schools. The first dilemma is that both graduations are taking place on a council night, Tuesday, May 24. To solve the problem, the council rescheduled the meeting to Wednesday, May 25. The second dilemma is that the graduation ceremonies are being held at the same time—7 p.m. The council hasn’t figured out how to solve that issue quite yet. All five members attend both high school graduation ceremonies each year as a tradition.
Get ready for the sound of helicopters. Deputy Fire Chief Carlos Skibar announced on Tuesday that the district is preparing for fire season by holding its annual wildland training between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, May 9, Tuesday, May 10, and Friday, May 13 in the open space near Hidden Trails Elementary School in Chino Hills, north of Eucalyptus Avenue. Partnering agencies will also be involved and helicopters will be used.
Another helicopter warning is in order—Southern California Edison will be using a helicopter to replace wooden power poles behind the Vellano Country Club neighborhood on Thursday, May 5, Friday, May 6, and Monday, May 9 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. (See Page B1 for story.)
Your uninvited guests are sure to come back soon—the black-and-white pests called the “Aedes” mosquitoes that pierce skin and leave behind itchy, red bumps. The West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control is keeping an eye on a technology where a modified male mosquito is released to mate with “wild females” that produce non-viable females, thus reducing biting mosquitoes, according to its website.
Ten Ayala High School students were fined $100 each for loitering at The Shoppes at Chino Hills during daytime curfew hours from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., said Chino Hills Capt. Garth Goodell during Tuesday’s council meeting. He advised parents there is not only a nighttime curfew but a daytime curfew. The captain said there has been an increase in students hanging out at parks, businesses, and shopping centers during daytime curfew hours.
“Noise traps” are being considered under a bill called Senate Bill 1079 that would allow cities to install hidden microphones that pick up the decibel of vehicles to combat the loud noises from illegal street racing. Racers typically modify their cars to increase the sound level. A fix-it ticket would be mailed to those exceeding the noise levels.
The Taste of the Chino Valley, where sample food bites from local restaurants can be “tasted,” is coming to Chino Hills for the first time since the event began in 1997. The location: The Shoppes at Chino Hills. The event, sponsored by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, has been held in Chino for two decades, first at the Chino Airport and later at Chaffey College. It will happen from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. See Page B2.
Six accidents occurred in the past three months at the intersection of Peyton Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue in Chino Hills. Councilman Peter Rogers, who asked the police department to analyze the intersection at a previous council meeting, now wants a “deeper dive” on the intersection. “It’s becoming obvious there is a problem there,” he said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Top Golf, recently built on a county-owned site in Ontario, is expected to bring in more than $600,000 per year to support the county’s regional parks system, which is in big need of improvements. Supervisor Curt Hagman, who asked the county’s real estate development to pursue a golf-related attraction for the site, said the almost 14-acre facility is the company’s first Southern California location, with more than 100 hitting bays on three floors, a restaurant, bar, and event venue. Councilman Art Bennett said he is amazed that the parking lot was completely full when he drove by. “I’d love to have one in Chino Hills,” he said during Tuesday’s council meeting.
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made an appearance Thursday at Walmart in Chino as part of its tour to promote its Fight Hunger initiative where 10 cents of every purchase is donated to Feeding America Food Banks.
San Bernardino County unemployment rates have dropped to pre-pandemic levels, according to Suzette Dang, community services liaison for the office of Supervisor Curt Hagman. Ms. Dang provided the update at a Pizza and Politics meeting held on Thursday at the Chino Hills Community Center hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
A temporary pathway at Ayala Park has been set up to comply with ADA regulations while the north parking lot continues to undergo improvements, reported Chino Parks Manager Carolyn Baltzer at Monday’s Community Services Commission meeting. The entrance, located between 12th Street and Edison Avenue, will remain closed through May to complete improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.