Juneteenth was a popular celebration in Chino Valley for almost a decade. Chino Hills Parks and Rec commissioner Jennifer Holtkamp suggested Wednesday night that the city sponsor a Juneteenth celebration next year. She also asked residents to support local black-owned businesses in commemoration of this year’s event. From 1996 to 2005, a group called African American Families United of Chino Hills and women’s faith groups held festivals with vendors, music, dancers, poetry readings, and food. The observance traces back to June 19, 1865 (Juneteenth) when slaves in Texas learned they were free, two months after the Civil War ended.
Good news for book lovers. The Chino Hills, Chino and Cal Aero Preserve branch libraries are on the verge of re-opening. A San Bernardino County spokesman said an announcement will be made “very soon.”
Young skate park fanatics shoveled out the gravel that was intended to prevent them from skating on at least two occasions and pried open the secured chain-link gate at the Chino Hills Skate Park to gain access prior to the official reopening on June 18.
The proposed barn for the Chino Old Schoolhouse Museum is on track, directors of the Chino Valley Historical Society were told last week. The barn, to be built at the rear of the museum at 11th and B streets, will contain and preserve old-time farm implements from Chino Valley. Construction by the city, using grant and donated money, is scheduled at the end of the year, to be completed by next summer.
A grant of $276,000 to plant and remove at-risk trees and biomass matter from Strickling Nature Park has been received by Chino Hills. The park is northwest of Aspen Lane and Velour Drive.
There is an uptick in vegetation fires so residents should make sure their properties are free of weeds and debris, advises Fire Chief Tim Shackleford. He encourages anybody who needs assistance to call the fire department at 902-5280.
Chino Hills High is still looking for a varsity girls’ softball head coach. The team ended the shortened 2020 season as number 3 in California and in the nation’s top 20. Eight starters will return in 2021. Longtime coach Mike Southworth resigned before the season ended.
Hundreds of bougainvillea have been planted at Los Serranos Park in Chino Hills to replace dying landscape. Park builder Kasa Construction of Chino paid for the plants. Residents had complained that much of the landscape was dying since the day the park opened in 2019.
Commemorative bricks for $60 each are being sold for the Korean War Memorial at the Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino. They can contain three lines of text for a Korea veteran or military unit, squadron, ship or branch of the armed forces. Dads can enter the museum free on Father’s Day this Sunday.
Chino Hills has lost $122,000 from the cancellation of private events such as weddings and $69,000 from special interest and recreation classes during the coronavirus.
