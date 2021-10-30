In case residents are wondering what a pedestal is doing between McCoy Equestrian Center and the Chino Hills Community Center, it is the beginning of an electronic marquee for the City of Chino Hills, funded by COVID money, to keep residents informed of emergencies and other goings-on in the city.
Good news for itchy residents who are tired of getting bit by mosquitoes. The traps laid out for the little pests by the West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District are showing declines, even though residents are still commenting about bites on their ankles and legs. Officials said the skeeters will dwindle when temperatures drop into the 50s consistently. Since July 29, there have been six positive samples of the West Nile Virus within the district, with one coming from Chino Hills in July.
The City of Chino and the Monte Vista Water District reached a settlement agreement of $49,999 paid to Chino when Monte Vista damaged the city’s facilities south of the Benson Avenue and Palo Verde Street intersection after a water district employee mistakenly turned off the mainline valve on the city’s 20-inch Water Facilities Authority supply pipeline in May.
Monday’s rainstorm didn’t dampen the spirits of The Let It Be Foundation’s Youth Leadership Team who delivered pumpkins and Halloween baskets to children suffering from life-threatening illnesses. The teens, wearing costumes, visited Chino Valley children and their families who are being helped by the foundation. They were especially excited to deliver to 7-year-old Mikah Carney who in three weeks will be celebrating remission from leukemia.
Visitors of the Chino Hills State Park are being asked to be careful on the trails that are being used by Southern California Gas Company trucks while infrastructure safety operations are being conducted. Some trails and portions of the park will remain closed until February.
The community gave back to dog rescuer Laura Montague of Chino Hills who is known for uniting people with their lost pets. Mrs. Montague asked the social media community to drop off cards and gifts for her aunt, Gertrude Bonfiglio, on her 100th birthday Oct. 29. Mrs. Montague said she was especially grateful to residents and teachers who had their children create cards.
During Chino’s Community Services Commission meeting on Monday, resident Stubbie Barr asked residents to object to the opening of Discovery Park because there is no on-site parking lot. Mr. Barr said on-street parking is insufficient and residents would avoid visiting the park for that reason. There is only one street open for parking because of residential development under construction on the other side, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.