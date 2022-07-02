A Here and There last week incorrectly named the Chino Hills retail center constructed by Lewis Operation Corp. Lewis built the Santa Barbara retail center and apartments on the southwest corner of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road—not The Rincon across the street.
Chino Hills police will begin DUI patrols at 6 p.m. today (July 2) through the 4th of July holiday. Deputies said anyone who drinks or takes medication that could impact their ability to drive should stay home. Fines for first-time DUI convictions could reach $13,500 and drivers could have their licenses suspended.
Mayor Ray Marquez said he continues to get calls about the dead palm trees in Carbon Canyon and asked for an update during Tuesday’s city council meeting. More than 300 palms were injected with an herbicide in the streambed along Carbon Canyon Road in an effort to eradicate the trees on a long-term basis and reduce fire hazard, but residents say they need to be removed because they are a fire hazard now. Public Works Director Daniel Bobadilla said crews will remove the trees in November or December when the trees are ready. The palm trees in their current condition are no more dangerous than they were before being injected and are not a fire hazard, Mr. Bobadilla said.
An 89-year-old woman in Chino Hills who drove away from her home on June 16 and failed to return, was found in Whittier with the assistance of the automated license plate readers. She was safely reunited with her family. Chino Hills Police Capt. Garth Goodell said the cameras are not only used as investigative tools but can potentially save lives.
In addition to the Monte Vista Splash Pad in Chino, there is one at Prado Regional Park. The Prado splash pad is open every day during park hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., but it costs $10 per vehicle to enter the park at 16700 Euclid Ave.
A resident who lives on Lugo Avenue in Chino Hills raised concerns about the appearance of a retaining wall that was recently built on his street in Los Serranos during the construction of curb, gutter, and sidewalks as part of the city’s Safe Routes to School project. Public Works Director Daniel Bobadilla explained that significant changes in elevation during the sidewalk construction prompted the need for retaining walls. He said from a structural standpoint, the city opted to go with concrete walls because they last longer. He said the walls can be aesthetically enhanced in the future.
No employees were inside the San Bernardino County office building on Sunday, June 19 when a fire broke out on the fourth floor on Third Street. The flames were confined to an area where the code enforcement department is located. County Fire is investigating the cause of the blaze.
A clerk at the AM-PM store where Arco is located on Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue was cited on Tuesday for furnishing tobacco to persons under 21 years old during a decoy operation conducted by the Chino Hills Police Department. Deputies visited 14 stores that sell tobacco products between 5 and 10 p.m. and cited 39-year-old clerk Kumphad Tep of Pomona.
Are bees fish? Well now they are. Under a recent court decision and under certain circumstances, bees are now legally considered fish and can be protected under the state’s endangered species law. Chino Hills Councilman Brian Johsz said the matter came up during a recent West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control meeting about the ruling’s impact on how bee swarms can be handled. California’s Third District Court of Appeals ruled in May that by expanding the definition of fish to include invertebrates, the bees are eligible for greater protection. The ruling will protect four species of bumblebees from being killed under the California Endangered Species Act. “It’s California, what do you want?” said Mr. Johsz.
Now that Community Services Director Linda Reich has been named the new City Manager of Chino, the city will be looking for her replacement. The final selection will be made by Ms. Reich herself—as the new city manager, since councilmembers are not involved in the recruitment of department directors.
