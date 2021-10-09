The Chino City Council adjourned its meeting on Tuesday in memory of Rodelo’s Towing owner Robert Rodelo. Mr. Rodelo began the business as a family-owned full-service gas station in the 1950s at Sixth and D streets, where the civic center is currently located. Mr. Rodelo and his son Pablo started the towing business in 1957. Mr. Rodelo served on the Chino research group in the early 2000s that published the book “The Chino We Remember” that celebrates Chino’s Hispanic history.
The state is entering into extreme drought conditions and the outlook is bleak, said Chino Hills Councilman Peter Rogers during the Sept. 28 council meeting. Residents should pray for significant rainstorms over the next six months, or the conversation will be a lot more dire next summer, he said. The water reservoirs in northern California are running dry and the state will soon be relying on underground stored reserves, he said, per the California Department of Water Resources and Metropolitan Water District.
Chino Police Department’s Sgt. Chad Randall was honored Sept. 28 as the 2020 Officer of the Year by the Inland Empire Blue Belles at the annual Blue Ribbon Breakfast. The non-profit organization of women, female law enforcement and family and friends of law enforcement is dedicated to the emotional and professional support of police officers.
Chino Hills Mayor Brian Johsz was featured last week on KVCR National Public Radio’s “Mayor’s Movie Moments” where he discussed his five favorite movies and what is happening in the City of Chino Hills. Mayor Johsz also was featured as a guest D.J. on SiriusXM’s Radio Margaritaville channel where he was asked to play his favorite songs. He is a long-time Jimmy Buffet fan.
The Chino Valley received 0.04 inches of rain Tuesday as thunder and more than 2,000 bolts of lightning struck Southern California. It was the first measurable amount of rainfall in the Chino Valley since .16 inch fell on July 26 and .09 inches dropped on July 14.
The newly opened Bronzed Beauty Bar at 13641 Central Ave. in Chino near Farmer Boys is owned by Brittany Grizzle, daughter of former school board member Bobby Grizzle who was elected in 1999 and served in the 2000s.
Chino Hills brothers Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, who compete in the National Basketball Association with the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets, respectively, began preseason play this week for the regular season on Oct. 19. Lonzo signed a four-year, $85 million contract with the Bulls, his third team (Lakers, Pelicans) since being drafted in 2017. LaMelo, the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year, was the No. 3 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Bulls and Hornets will play each other on Monday, Nov. 29, Wednesday, Feb. 9 and Friday, April 8.
The City of Chino has taken the first step in a multi-year project to redesign street name signs and replace the signs along the Euclid Avenue corridor for a more consistent look. At the same time, the city will explore a stronger identity to the public with consideration of logos, icons, and other identifying markers.
