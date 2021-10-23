The new flagpole was installed near the Chino Hills military monument at the Community Center without fanfare. The Chino Hills 55+ Club and the city have decided to hold off on a ceremony until the Veterans Day event Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the community center from 8 to 10:30 a.m.
If you want your mail and packages to arrive in time for Christmas, the U.S. Post Office has announced the following deadlines: first-class mail, Friday, Dec. 17; priority mail, Saturday, Dec. 18; priority mail express, Thursday, Dec. 23; and USPS retail ground, Wednesday, Dec. 15.
The weather turned out to be ideal for the Wine Walk Oct. 9 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, attracting 1,325 enthusiasts and raising more than $120,000 in profits for the Chino Hills Community Foundation. The foundation has committed $100,000 to replace the 20-year-old playground at Crossroads Park with an “inclusive” playground that allows children with disabilities and children without disabilities to play side by side.
It was not a good week for Don Lugo High graduate Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury team during WNBA Finals. The Mercury team was swept by the Chicago Sky in the best-of-seven championship series, Taurasi was fined $2,500 for shoving a referee during Game 2, and she was accused of damaging a locker room door after the fourth and final game. Taurasi has won three WNBA championships and holds several records, including the career-scoring mark of 9,174 points.
The playground surface at Los Serranos Park adjacent to Chaparral School on Bird Farm Road has been a source of problems since it was installed in 2018, even though the same manufacturer has supplied other playgrounds in Chino Hills with no issues. The developer has agreed to replace the cracked and faded surface at his cost. As a result, the park will be closed between Nov. 15 and Dec. 10.
Chino Hills resident LaMelo Ball scored 31 points and had nine rebounds and seven assists in the Charlotte Hornets’ season-opening 123-122 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. LaMelo’s older brother, Lonzo Ball, had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in his debut game with the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls defeated the Detroit Pistons, 94-88.
Not only has construction resumed on the four pickleball courts at Vellano Park in Chino Hills but an opening ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. The park is located on Aviano Lane on the south side of Woodview Road. The city has held off on installing nets to discourage play, but a couple of residents managed to help themselves to a game of tennis on Wednesday.
Party House Liquor, 4060 Chino Hills Parkway; Circle K, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway; and Smoke Shop, 15463 Fairfield Ranch Road, did not have their California Cigarette and Tobacco Product Retailer License properly displayed during a recent compliance check of 22 businesses. Employees were provided with solutions to achieve compliance.
During a discussion of a potential splash pad to be built in Chino Hills, resident Mitch Mohlman asked Parks and Recreation commissioners Wednesday if they were familiar with “Every Drop Counts,” the theme for the annual water conservation contest. Mr. Mohlman said splash pads are a waste of water and should not be built during the current drought—or ever. He has opposed a splash pad each time it has come up over the years. He reminded the commission that Councilman Peter Rogers recently warned that reservoirs in northern California are running dry and the state is entering into an extreme drought.
Six horse shows have been scheduled for the McCoy Equestrian Center on Peyton Drive in Chino Hills for 2022 and non-equestrian activities are resuming in full force, including weddings and scouting events. The first horse show since 2019 was held Oct. 10 and included 85 horses. In addition to the horse shows, the American Kennel Club is looking to host a two-day canine scent-work competition in April 2022.
