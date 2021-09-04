Twenty-five dogs from overcrowded animal shelters in California were flown to Chino Airport last Saturday to be housed by Priceless Pet Rescue and put up for adoption. Three planes carrying the dogs from Hayward and Tulare counties and the city of Porterville were piloted by Amelia Air Animal Rescue, a foundation that opened in 2019 in Virginia.
Olivier Wong Ah Sun has been appointed principal of Don Lugo High School, Lani Davies was appointed assistant principal of Country Springs Elementary School, and Joanne King was appointed assistant principal of Dickson Elementary School, effective Aug. 20. The announcement was made at the Aug. 19 school board meeting after a closed session.
Coffee lovers were sad when Dripp Coffee Bar closed at The Shoppes at Chino Hills but are glad Klatch Coffee has replaced it. Chocolate lovers are happy about the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, also at The Shoppes, with chocolate, caramel apples, fudge, and other confections made in full view of customers.
The Chino Senior Club held its first meeting since the pandemic on Friday, Sept. 3. Mayor Eunice Ulloa was expected to present a senior citizen’s day proclamation and September birthdays were celebrated. Seniors even got to play one-card bingo.
It’s hard to believe fall will be here in 18 days and the annual Harvest Festival at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills will be here Oct. 8, 9 and 10. Hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Oct. 8; 2 to 11 p.m. Oct. 9; and noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 10.
Chino Valley Unified School Board president Joe Schaffer has asked that consideration be made to name or dedicate a facility at Chino High School after the late Councilman Mark Hargrove, a 1982 grad who was dedicated to the school, founding the basketball boosters club, and becoming president of the sports boosters. Mr. Hargrove, his wife, five children, and parents all attended Chino High. The public will be asked to submit comments and recommendations over the next 30 days, after which a public hearing will take place.
The pandemic slowed its progress, but I & I Brewing is proceeding with plans to relocate its micro-brewery from Chino to the former Shamrocks location in Chino Hills. The project will include a restaurant and a banquet room for live music, movie nights, sporting events, and stand-up comedy. The owners, who live in walking distance, will keep the hours reasonable in consideration of neighbors. The building will go through an extensive remodel.
The Chino Splash Pad will transition from summer to fall by changing hours starting on Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The new hours will last until Oct. 30. The splash pad is at Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave.
