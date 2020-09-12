Chino Hills councilman Ray Marquez said he was concerned some residents lost power for more than 48 hours during the Labor Day weekend when temperatures soared to 114 degrees. He noted that cooling centers have limited hours and asked staff during Tuesday’s council meeting to develop a plan to assist the elderly population during an outage.
Chino Hills residents who have received political signs from their favorite candidates are jumping the gun by displaying them in their yards. The first day political signs can be erected is Saturday, Sept. 19.
More than 88 percent of housing units had been accounted for in the 2020 Census as of Sept. 8, with 22.7 percent counted by census takers and 65.5 percent of housing units responding online, by phone or by mail.
The Chino Hills Council adjourned Tuesday’s meeting in memory of four residents: Elisabeth Zalai, longtime Realtor and wife of pickleball advocate Steve Zalai; Michael Neptune, married for 50 years to longtime library volunteer Jane Neptune; Vicki Finklestein, former Chamber president and civic leader; and Edward Johnson, who died in a motorcycle accident Aug. 30 leaving a wife and twin sons.
The developer for the controversial Hidden Oaks project on 537 acres in Carbon Canyon has asked the city to put its 53-unit project on hold until November to review costs. The proposal, approved by the county in 1989, has gone through reiterations over three decades but always called for the removal of too many oak trees. Residents managed to persuade a developer in 1998 to reduce the units from 341 to 114. The number went down to 107 in 2015, then to 53 last year.
Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons warns cell phone users not to click on links contained in text messages or emails sent from strangers. If the link is from a business, call first to verify. Speaking at the Sept. 1 city council meeting, he said phone scammers are operating from overseas and are difficult to track.
Some Carbon Canyon residents expressed concern that the Party House Liquor Store in Sleepy Hollow will be demolished instead of rehabilitated. City officials said it would be more expensive to repurpose it because of its layout, condition, potential for asbestos, lead paint, and other contaminants. Meetings will be held to determine what sort of gathering place can be established.
