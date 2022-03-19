Three Seventh Street residents, Carol Doherty, Chiropractor Dean Kerr, and Rhonda Maravilla, shared their ongoing concerns regarding the safety of their neighborhood as it relates to visitors of Isaiah’s Rock during Tuesday’s city council meeting. Dr. Kerr, whose chiropractic office is next door to Isaiah’s Rock and who has expressed concerns for many years, said his business has lost about $82,000 a year because of patients who stop coming because they are uncomfortable with homeless individuals outside his office. Mayor Eunice Ulloa said the city is taking their concerns seriously and changes will be made to help residents feel safe in their homes.
The COVID-related State of California water shutoff moratorium has ended, and the City of Chino Hills will resume normal disconnection and payment policies for utility services on April 4. Customers who have an overdue balance on their account will be mailed a shut-off notice specifying the last day the payment can be made before the water is cut off.
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commissioner Al Jackson asked for a reconsideration of the banning of wheeled toys and skateboards in parks. He said there are some areas in parks that do not present a safety hazard for pedestrians. “Looking back, perhaps we went a little bit too far in our ordinance,” he said.
Chino Councilman Walt Pocock donated $350 from his discretionary funds to contribute to Chino American Little League and another $350 to Chino National Little League. The discretionary funds are allocated to councilmembers to give to charities, youth groups, service club programs, and youth sports. Mr. Pocock’s contribution was approved by the city council on Tuesday night.
Foodland Market, which opened in Chino in 1945, is closing its doors at the end of March. The old-school family store, located at 5216 D Street, had many owners and was sold to Seung Koo Min in 1977, who operated it to the present day with his wife. The store is phasing out its inventory with reduced prices.
The bike repair station and bike pump approved for Meadows Park in Chino Hills that runs alongside Butterfield Ranch Road will probably not be installed until August. The Parks and Recreation Commission, which approved the project in November 2021, was told Wednesday that the public works department is busy with weed abatement and is short-staffed, so the bike repair station will come after the weed removal is completed.
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce marketing director Karla Perez announced this week she is leaving to take a position with the City of Chino. One of her last actions as marketing director was speaking at Wednesday morning’s Business@Breakfast meeting in Chino Hills where she discussed “how to effectively market your business through the Chamber.”
The Mystic Canyon Community Building in Butterfield is no longer available for recreation programs in Chino Hills, including the popular Tiny Tots program that was held there for many years. The facility, which closed during COVID, is in need of immediate repairs, said city officials.
Maria and Ramon Moya, longtime owners of Nick’s Pizzeria at 4125 Riverside Drive in Chino, will retire on Sunday, March 27 after nearly 30 years running the restaurant. Their children Jannett, Jesus, Jessica and Lalo will continue working at the restaurant on the southeast corner of Pipeline Avenue and Riverside Drive.
The Los Angeles Challenged Athletes Foundation will host a track and field clinic from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday, March 20 at Chino High School, 5472 Park Place. Wheelchair racing and ambulatory throwing events will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by ambulatory sprints and seated throwing events from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Information: challengedathletes.org.
The Chino City Council adjourned its meeting Tuesday night in memory of former Upland City Councilman Tom Thomas, who died Feb. 26 in Montclair after he was hit by a motorcycle while on his bicycle in the left-hand turn pocket of Monte Vista Avenue waiting to turn onto Richton Street. Mayor Ulloa said she had the honor of working with Mr. Thomas on water issues and he was a compassionate man who will be remembered as a great leader.
