Several videos surfaced online of a shirtless man running onto the dirt field at the Chino Challenge Demolition Derby last Saturday during a derby heat. The man ran for several seconds, fell, got up, ran, and jumped over the railings, landing on his back. He got up, jogged away from spectators and was met by security officers. No arrest was made
Chino Police issued six citations during a motorcycle safety enforcement operation July 2. Citations were written for speeding, improper turning, running a red light, being unlicensed or improperly licensed to ride a motorcycle. Funding for the program came from a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.
Chino Valley Fire District will accept applications for firefighter-paramedics through 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. Full-time pay is $104,022 through $126,447 per year, according to the job listing on government jobs.com. Information: https://s.ripl.com/3sy62g.
Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons told the Chino city council on Tuesday that in the last 12 months there were 69 drug overdoses reported in the city, which is a 92 percent increase from the previous 12 months, reflecting a nationwide drug problem. The police deployed Narcan 23 times, a fast-acting medicine for an opioid overdose. He thanked the fire department for providing the training on its use.
The Chino Junior Fair held July 5 to 10 at the Chino Fairgrounds came and went with virtually no publicity this year for the FFA and 4-H students who worked hard to show their animals. The annual auction that concludes the fair was well-attended however, giving the students the opportunity to sell their livestock projects to generous donors.
Young Chino Councilman Christopher Flores told the council on Tuesday that it was the first time he heard about Neil Diamond when he attended the tribute band “Hot August Night” at Chino’s concert in the park July 8. Mayor Eunice Ulloa, amazed at the revelation, said she would let Mr. Flores borrow her Neil Diamond CD. Councilwoman Karen Comstock remarked, “He doesn’t have a CD player, mayor.”
