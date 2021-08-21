Local religious volunteers returned to the California Institution for Men in Chino on July 1 to provide religious services to the inmate population, after months of COVID lockdowns.
Gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder attended recent Sunday services at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, located in Chino, for a question and answer session with Pastor Jack Hibbs.
Chino Hills City Attorney Mark Hensley received a $10 per hour pay increase, effective July 1, increasing his billing rate from $205 per hour to $215 per hour. Mr. Hensley has been the city attorney since 1995 and opened his own practice, the Hensley Law Group, in 2014. The city council approved the increase on June 8 as part of budget-related agreements.
Shortly after her mother died, a resident found a 1955 vintage plate of the Chino United Methodist Church in her china cabinet and shared it on social media. The front of the plate contains an artist’s rendering of the church in rose-colored hues and the back features a brief history of the church organized on Sept. 11, 1895 with 18 charter members. The church is located at 5201 Riverside Drive. After the posting, a few residents chimed in that they had the same plate.
Chino Valley residents have been noticing “temporarily closed” signs on restaurants because of staffing shortages. The problem is occurring on a nationwide basis with a labor shortage in the hospitality industry. Experts and restaurateurs cite multiple reasons for the shortage, including the $300 weekly unemployment boost, workers finding better paying jobs, those deciding to leave the restaurant industry and change careers during the pandemic, and the increase in warehousing and delivery jobs.
The Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council was recognized by the fire board Aug. 14 for being named “Non Profit of the Year.” Chairman Charlie Blank accepted the certificate. Treasurer Paul Spitzzeri accepted a certificate from the Chino Hills council at a previous meeting. The Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council helps reduce fire hazards with programs, education and outreach on defensible space and safety.
