Residents expressed concerns on social media about what sounded like a transformer blowout on Sept. 5. The sound could be heard in Chino Hills and Chino at about 9:40 p.m. The Chino Police Department found that a report was received about people lighting fireworks on Ninth Street and leaving the area in a silver sedan. Another boom was heard Wednesday at 10 p.m. where a flash and loud explosion set off alarms and woke people up. More than 70 residents posted about the sound, prompting one to comment “they should rename Chino and call it Boomtown.”
High-density residential units count towards the state-mandated affordable income units that must be built in Chino Hills, but the only areas where affordable housing units really exist are The Heights Apartments on Butterfield Ranch Road where 25 of the 124 units are affordable and the Country Club Villas condominiums on Pomona Rincon Road where nine of the 70 units are affordable. The Habitat for Humanity home on Fairview Boulevard is also an affordable house and the two new homes that will soon be built on the same street will also be considered affordable.
African American blood donors are being sought to help patients with sickle cell disease, a disorder of red blood cells that can cause severe pain and lead to strokes and organ failure, requiring blood transfusions. The disease is more common in the black community, so the American Red Cross is urging African Americans to donate during Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September.
The phone number “988” has recently been designated as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
When you call, text, or chat 988, you’ll be connected to trained crisis counselors who will listen to your concerns, provide support, and help. The San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health’s 24-hour helpline is (888) 743-1478.
Waste Management has completed its final week of new cart delivery as it fully transitions into being the new trash collector for Chino Hills. Residents who still have Republic Services trash containers should contact the city at (909) 364-2606. The biggest concern residents are still raising is how to handle food waste without attracting maggots, ants, and stench. Some suggest placing food scraps in a paper bag in the freezer and transferring it to the kitchen pail container on trash day, then disposing it into the organics waste container (the one with the green lid).
The Ramona Avenue bridge will be closed to through traffic traveling north or south until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept.19. Traffic will be rerouted at the Ramona Avenue off-ramp and back to the 60 Freeway on-ramp. The work is part of Caltrans 60 Freeway Corridor Improvement Project at the Ramona Avenue overcrossing in Chino. The closure is the first of three weekend closures expected to take place in the coming month.
Chino Hills Councilwoman Cynthia Moran asked the Public Works Department on Tuesday to look into posting a school zone speed limit sign in front of Chino Hills High School. She said there is a 40 mile per sign in front of the school but none showing the speed for when students are present.
The City of Chino has made minor revisions to its housing element after evaluation from the State Department of Housing and Community Development. To view the updated document: cityofchino.org/housingelement.
