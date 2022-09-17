Residents expressed concerns on social media about what sounded like a transformer blowout on Sept. 5. The sound could be heard in Chino Hills and Chino at about 9:40 p.m. The Chino Police Department found that a report was received about people lighting fireworks on Ninth Street and leaving the area in a silver sedan. Another boom was heard Wednesday at 10 p.m. where a flash and loud explosion set off alarms and woke people up. More than 70 residents posted about the sound, prompting one to comment “they should rename Chino and call it Boomtown.”

High-density residential units count towards the state-mandated affordable income units that must be built in Chino Hills, but the only areas where affordable housing units really exist are The Heights Apartments on Butterfield Ranch Road where 25 of the 124 units are affordable and the Country Club Villas condominiums on Pomona Rincon Road where nine of the 70 units are affordable. The Habitat for Humanity home on Fairview Boulevard is also an affordable house and the two new homes that will soon be built on the same street will also be considered affordable. 

