Today (Sept. 24) is the first day that political campaign signs may go up. Expect the signs to multiply until they reach the level of “campaign clutter” by Election Day.

Teachers at Chapparal Elementary School in Chino Hills dressed in black on Sept. 21 to show support for the message “elevate teachers.” They walked onto the school campus in the morning as a group. Black has become their teacher's union symbol for mourning the loss of teacher respect and appreciation. The classified employees have chosen blue for unity and support for their union in negotiations.

