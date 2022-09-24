Today (Sept. 24) is the first day that political campaign signs may go up. Expect the signs to multiply until they reach the level of “campaign clutter” by Election Day.
Teachers at Chapparal Elementary School in Chino Hills dressed in black on Sept. 21 to show support for the message “elevate teachers.” They walked onto the school campus in the morning as a group. Black has become their teacher's union symbol for mourning the loss of teacher respect and appreciation. The classified employees have chosen blue for unity and support for their union in negotiations.
The Jampa Ling Monastery meditation center will occupy a suite near Lettuce Toss It in the Country Club Marketplace on the northwest corner of Los Serranos Country Club Drive and Soquel Canyon Parkway. The City of Chino Hills issued tenant improvement permits for the 992-square-foot facility in August.
The former Champion building at 13179 Ninth St. and its upstairs location at 13191 Ninth St. is being looked at by the City of Chino for potential acquisition. The council met in closed session on Tuesday with a negotiating party from the Allen P. McCombs Trust to discuss the price and terms of purchase.
The Halloween-Thanksgiving-Christmas blur has begun with the descent of Halloween décor in the stores and at least one home in Chino Hills already fully decorated with animatronics and huge creatures. The Spirit Halloween Superstores has moved into the suite previously occupied by H & M clothing store in The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
The Chino Valley Unified School Board suspended without pay a classified employee for three days, beginning Sept. 16. The announcement was made after the board met in closed session on Thursday, Sept. 15. The suspension was reported to be pursuant to Article 16 of the California School Employees Association Collective Bargaining Agreement and an administration regulation.
Councilman Walt Pocock used $2,500 in in discretionary funds for the following organizations: Chino Neighborhood House, Isaiah’s Rock, UCHOOZ Positive Youth, Chino Police Officers Foundation, Chino Valley Fire Foundation Inc., $400 each; Chino Youth Museum, $500. The “community support contributions” were approved by the city council on Tuesday. They are discretionary funds allocated to councilmembers to give to charities, youth groups, service club programs, and youth sports.
