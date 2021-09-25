A closed session meeting was held by the Chino City Council Tuesday night to begin the annual performance review of City Manager Matt Ballantyne per the requirements of his contract. As part of the evaluation, the council is establishing goals for Mr. Ballantyne for the coming year. A follow-up meeting is anticipated to provide the council an opportunity to finalize the goals and complete the review.
The band “Dudes Got Blues” got the real case of the blues the night it was scheduled to perform at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. A band member tested positive for COVID on Sept. 18, the day of the show, so the event was cancelled. All is going well for him and barring unforeseen circumstances, the band will return to The Shoppes on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Chino Valley Fire District took part in the procession Sept. 17 for fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui from Ontario Airport to Norco, and joined the Chino Police Department for the procession on Tuesday for Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola from the airport to Covina Hills Forest Lawn. The Marines were among the 13 U.S. military members killed in a suicide bomb attack Aug. 26 in Afghanistan. Thousands of people, many carrying American flags, lined the streets to pay their respects.
The future construction of Raising Cane’s chicken finger fast-food chain just across the way from In-N-Out Burger in Chino has prompted hundreds of comments on social media about potential traffic nightmares with long lines at both restaurants at the shopping center entrance. Others wished it would have been a sit-down restaurant, some wondered why the place is so popular, and several were just glad it’s coming. The chain, founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1996, is named after the co-founder’s former pet Labrador, Raising Cane.
Father Pat O’Hagan, pastor of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills from 2002 to 2011, died Sept. 21 at the age of 82. After serving at St. Paul’s, he went on to become pastor of Holy Spirit in Hemet from 2011 to 2015.
An Ayala High School student told the school board Sept. 16 that a student decided to vandalize the restroom by tearing a sink off the bathroom wall. He said the school then required male students to sign a timesheet before entering the restroom, moderated by an employee sitting at a desk in earshot of the commodes. The student said it was a violation of his privacy for the school to know when and how often he and other students use the bathroom. He described the practice as absurd and asked the board to put a stop to it.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced it is working with federal partners to hold drug traffickers producing counterfeit pharmaceuticals accountable for their actions. The fake pills that look like prescription pain relievers contain chemical compounds including the powerful opioid Fentanyl, causing a spike in fatal overdoses. Of the eight arrests during last weekend’s “Nocturnal Wonderland” electronic dance music festival at Glen Helen Amphitheatre in Devore, six required the sheriff’s department overdose response team, prompting the department to put out this advisory.
Chino Hills High School opened Sept. 4, 2001, with a class of 540 freshmen and 20 teachers. The principal was Jim Moore. A new freshman class was added each year until the campus contained all four grade levels. According to district spokesperson Andi Johnston, ideas are being brainstormed to commemorate the school’s 20th anniversary at the May 2022 graduation ceremony (for the 2021-22 school year).
The Chino Hills City Council on Sept. 14 adjourned the meeting in memory of 46-year-old Marc Hanson, chief of staff for State Senator Josh Newman, who represents Chino Hills in the 29th District. Mr. Hanson was known for his enthusiasm and friendly personality. He leaves behind his wife Shaina and two boys, Jasper and Enzo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.