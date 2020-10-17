As of Monday, 99.9 percent of U.S. housing units have been accounted for in the 2020 Census, with 33.1 percent counted by census takers and 66.8 percent of housing units responding online, by phone or by mail. Self-response and field data collection operations concluded Thursday.
The Chino Hills City Council adjourned Tuesday’s meeting in memory of Kevin Long, husband of Chino Hills High School activities director Debbie Long, who died Oct. 9. Mr. Long, who was confined to a wheelchair with multiple sclerosis, was known for his witty sense of humor and bigger-than-life personality. He was a fixture at Chino Hills High sports events.
At Tuesday’s Zoom council meeting, Jim Gallagher criticized Chino Hills Councilman Brian Johsz for withdrawing his support for Measure M, the hotel tax that appears on the Nov. 3 ballot. Mr. Gallagher, who is trying to unseat Mayor Art Bennett, said that he found it disconcerting and wondered why Mr. Johsz, “our future mayor,” did not sign the ballot with the rest of the council after voting to approve it.
Country Springs Elementary School in Chino Hills, awarded in 2007 and 2015, is the only district school to receive the National Blue Ribbon Schools award since the program began 38 years ago. The state recently named 33 schools for 2020.
Family members of three or fewer households may now get together outdoors per new guidance from San Bernardino County, as received from the state. Gatherings of more than three households are still not allowed. People may meet in areas covered by umbrellas, canopies, roofs or other shade structures as long as three sides of the space are open to the outdoors.
Chino Hills approved 19 micro business loans of $5,000 for small businesses of less than five with federal CARES Act money. City staff is working on additional support measures for medium-sized businesses as well as providing senior meals with additional CARES money. The city has $413,747 to spend on such programs.
The first drive-through concert for Chino Hills sold out with 140 vehicles. Fans watched and were even able to dance next to their cars as the Journey tribute band played on the stage at The Shoppes overflow parking lot last weekend. The city plans a drive-through Elton John tribute concert Saturday, Nov. 7.
The OmniRide program in Chino Hills has provided more than 200 trips since it launched Sept. 8, with 740 people loading the app on their phone. The most popular destinations are The Shoppes at Chino Hills and Chino’s downtown Transit Center for bus connections. The average wait is six minutes. The new-style service allows residents to use an app called “OmniRide On-Demand” to reserve a trip.
Chino Hills Councilman Peter Rogers said he was in the doldrums Oct. 10 as perfect weather unfolded when the tenth annual Wine Walk would have taken place on 10/10/20. Last year’s event raised $84,000 for the community. He said the wine walk would return stronger than ever next year, God willing.
He also announced that the Boat Parade will not be held this year. The annual parade is the signature event for the Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills, assisted by the city. Other traditional city events that take place at Christmastime will be cancelled as well, he said.
