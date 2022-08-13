A Chino Hills mother of three urged the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday to do something about the intersection of Peyton and Bayberry drives after her best friend’s son was struck by a hit-and-run driver Aug. 1 while riding his bike. She said many drivers blow through the stop sign at that intersection, a complaint echoed by multiple residents over the years. The boy was not seriously injured but his bike was ruined.

City of Chino middle management employees attended a strategic plan training on Wednesday, focusing on leadership, customer service, financial stability, public service, technology, and planning. The plan can be found at ca-chino.civicplus.com/415/Strategic-Plan.

