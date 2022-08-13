A Chino Hills mother of three urged the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday to do something about the intersection of Peyton and Bayberry drives after her best friend’s son was struck by a hit-and-run driver Aug. 1 while riding his bike. She said many drivers blow through the stop sign at that intersection, a complaint echoed by multiple residents over the years. The boy was not seriously injured but his bike was ruined.
City of Chino middle management employees attended a strategic plan training on Wednesday, focusing on leadership, customer service, financial stability, public service, technology, and planning. The plan can be found at ca-chino.civicplus.com/415/Strategic-Plan.
Chino Hills residents will notice workers from Arizona Pipeline, contracted by SoCalGas, inspecting gas meters as the company transitions from plastic to steel natural gas meter sets. Arizona Pipeline employees will knock on doors to notify residents of the inspection. If the resident is not home and the meter is behind a locked gate, employees will leave a tag asking for an appointment. Questions: (800) 427-2200.
As part of the 60 Freeway Corridor Improvement Project at Ramona Avenue overcrossing, all eastbound lanes on the 60 Freeway at Ramona Avenue will be closed for 55 hours closed at 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 and will not reopen until 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15. Traffic will be re-routed at the Ramona Avenue off-ramp and back to the eastbound 60 Freeway on-ramp.
Residents have been wondering what the city will do with the vacant overflow parking lot for the Chino Hills Community Park adjacent to the Caballero property (where the red barn is located) on the southwest corner of Eucalyptus Avenue and Peyton Drive. The Chino Hills City Council hired a consultant last year that is now preparing a “request for quote” document for an affordable housing provider to assess the feasibility of the project. No grading is being done on the 2-acre parcel.
Chino Hills Councilman Brian Johsz, father of two young children in the Chino Valley Unified School District, echoed the sentiments expressed by many parents about the state-mandated changed bell schedule that has staggered start times for elementary, junior high, and high school students causing a nightmare for working parents. “People are frustrated and I’m one of them,” Mr. Johsz said during Tuesday’s council meeting. “Thank you, Sacramento.”
Although 62 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood, only 3 percent do so, according to the American Red Cross. To inspire people to donate in August, the Red Cross is providing a $10 gift card and entering each donor into a contest to win free gas for one year. Visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
During last Tuesday’s National Night Out celebration in Chino Hills, councilmembers said they heard numerous complaints about the Waste Management transition process including billing, the organic waste process, and cart delivery mishaps. Mayor Ray Marquez said his phone rang at odd hours while he was on vacation in the Mediterranean with residents calling to complain. One resident posted on social media, “I’m about to write a book called Chino Hills and the Mystery of the Waste Management Bins.” Another wrote that two extra carts ended up in front of her house on July 22 after her carts were exchanged and she spent two weeks trying to get ahold of the company to pick them up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.