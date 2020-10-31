Dating back 2,000 years to the Celtic festival of Samhain, Halloween is an ancient tradition associated with images of witches, ghosts and vampires. Today, Halloween has evolved into a celebration characterized by child-friendly activities like trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, and dressing in costumes.
San Bernardino County is considering an ordinance that would authorize administrative citations to be issued for violating state or county health officer orders related to COVID-19. The board’s intent is primarily to increase the penalties for illegal events such as rodeos and concerts advertised on social media on large lots in unincorporated areas, according to county spokesman David Wert. The maximum penalty for this type of event is $200 to $500 — not much of a deterrence when organizers are charging hundreds or thousands of people at the door and then selling food and liquor, he said.
Dozens of high school teams in the Chino Valley had been waiting months to take part in conditioning practices, which were approved by the Chino Valley school board this month to start on Monday, Oct. 26. That day, Santa Ana winds and poor air quality from the Blue Ridge Fire in Yorba Linda and Chino Hills forced the teams off the field. They’ll try again next week.
An outage by Southern California Edison knocked out the signal lights Wednesday morning at Ramona Avenue and Riverside Drive in Chino. Chino Police Department placed temporary stop signs at the intersection until the signal lights were repaired later in the afternoon.
