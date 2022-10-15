McGruff, the crime-fighting dog, is being reintroduced to children by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. You know it's time to bring back the canine when children ask, "why is the dog wearing a coat?" 

The Chino Hills Police Department received an $87,660 grant to deter unsafe behaviors and increase safety from the California Office of Traffic Safety to be used for DUI patrols, distracted driving enforcement, safety of residents biking or walking, and enforcement on stopping violations that cause crashes.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.