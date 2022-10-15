McGruff, the crime-fighting dog, is being reintroduced to children by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. You know it's time to bring back the canine when children ask, "why is the dog wearing a coat?"
The Chino Hills Police Department received an $87,660 grant to deter unsafe behaviors and increase safety from the California Office of Traffic Safety to be used for DUI patrols, distracted driving enforcement, safety of residents biking or walking, and enforcement on stopping violations that cause crashes.
Capt. Garth Goodell announced the following crimes in Chino Hills during his public safety report at the Sept. 27 council meeting: During an occupied vehicle check on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Harkins Movie Theatre parking lot, a man and a woman provided false identification to deputies. Found in the vehicle were methamphetamine and heroin. The pair was taken to West Valley Detention Center. On Wednesday, Sept. 27 deputies conducted a traffic stop at 2 a.m. on Fairfield Ranch Road near Central Avenue. All three adults in the car were found to be on probation and had warrants for their arrest. Found in the vehicle was 1 oz. of meth, drug packaging, scales, U.S. currency, stolen mail, a replica Glock handgun, and tools used to steal catalytic converters. The vehicle was towed and all three were taken to West Valley Detention Center.
Gov. Newsom decreed that people have the freedom to walk so he signed a bill legalizing jaywalking. Yes, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, pedestrians can cross the street outside of designated intersections without fear of getting a citation. The governor determined that "jaywalking rules" disproportionately affect lower-income and minority people who can't afford to pay the tickets. Better safe than sorry, governor?
Taxpayers have until Monday, Oct. 17 to file their state personal income tax returns to avoid paying a penalty, the State of California Franchise Tax Board said this week. A list of free or fee-based e-file services can be found at ftb.ca.gov.
The Chino Valley YMCA pool reopened Monday after broken glass littered the pool area last week. All classes have resumed under normal schedules.
The westbound lanes of Philadelphia Street from Benson Avenue to Town Square will be closed starting Monday, Oct. 17 through Nov. 18 for the installation of a storm drain as part of the construction of the Chino Villas Assisted Living and Memory Care Center.
