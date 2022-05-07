The unkempt, barren land in front of the Chino Hills Post Office on Peyton Drive was brought up as a concern by Commissioner Bob Goodwin during Wednesday’s Public Works Commission meeting. Public works director Daniel Bobadilla said City Manager Benjamin Montgomery is in the process of trying to schedule a meeting with the postmaster. Community groups have offered to install landscape and irrigation over the years, but the answer from the United States Post Office is always the same: “we do not accept gifts or labor from customers.”
Andrea (Drea) Garcia, a 32-year-old City of Chino employee who passed away on April 30 after battling breast cancer, was remembered during Tuesday’s city council meeting for her kindness, integrity, and professionalism. Ms. Garcia began working for the city in 2006. She is survived by her two children, ages seven and nine, her sisters and brother, and her parents, who attended the meeting.
Eight boxes containing 135 pounds of prescription drugs were turned into the Chino Hills Police Department last Saturday during the nationwide Drug Take-Back Day, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported. Countywide, 55 boxes with 813 pounds were turned over, including 170 pounds at the Highland station and 140 pounds at the Rancho Cucamonga station.
Chino Hills Police conducted a citywide DUI patrol from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday looking for drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs due to Cinco de Mayo festivities. The number of arrests or citations is expected to be reported early next week.
A semitruck driver was not hurt Monday morning after his semi overturned while making a left turn onto Grand Avenue after exiting the southbound 71 Freeway in Chino. The incident was the third overturned semi at Grand and the 71 Freeway in Chino this year. Another driver was uninjured April 29 when a semi overturned on Ramona Avenue between Chino Hills Parkway and Corporate Center Avenue.
Residents who shred documents at home should place the shredded pieces in a bag and dispose in the trash container, not the recycle container. Waste Management officials made the suggestion during a workshop Wednesday night, stating that the pieces are too small to go through the recycle process.
Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa announced on Tuesday that she underwent hip replacement surgery last week, missing the April 19 city council meeting. She thanked the community for the flowers, cards, meals, stuffed animals, and well wishes she received.
The City of Chino Hills will prohibit truck parking on both sides of Fairfield Ranch Road, Monte Vista Avenue, and Red Barn Court after large trucks have been parking on those streets due to the nearby warehouses. Public Works Commissioner Bob Goodwin said during Wednesday’s meeting that there is a huge influx of inbound containers coming through the ports. Warehouses are full and there are no places to park so drivers are looking for any space they can get, he noted.
Chino Councilman Chris Flores requested that $250 of the city’s “community support” funds be allocated to Chino Del Rancho Rotary Club. His request was unanimously approved during Tuesday’s city council meeting. Each councilmember can allocate money to community organizations using this fund.
Huge equipment including a hydro excavator truck and a sanitation camera truck that inspects sewer pipes will be on display in front of Chino Hills City Hall from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 during the Public Works Department open house to commemorate Public Works Week. The city’s largest tractor will also be on display. Public works employees will be on hand to answer questions.
