Laura Mancha, representing area school districts including Chino Valley on the San Bernardino County Board of Education since 2010, took the oath of office administered by her husband Manuel, to serve another four years. She was also elected vice-president by the board. The couple, married 40 years, lives in Fontana and Mr. Mancha is a former Fontana city council member.
San Bernardino County was among the first in the state on Tuesday to receive 21,650 doses of the Moderna vaccine that is being shipped to health care partners and will be administered to frontline health care workers immediately. Thousands of health care professionals have received the Pfizer vaccines and shipments are expected weekly. Public health officials anticipate there will be enough vaccines for all frontline hospital workers by the end of this week. Both vaccines require two doses.
The Rolltop Roundup will take an end-of-year vacation next week, to make room for the traditional year-end summery of local happenings. 2020 has been quite a year for Chino Valley and everywhere else. How will readers and residents view it five years from now?
