Garages and homes are no longer used for voting here. Eleven of the 16 polling centers in Chino and Chino Hills for the Nov. 3 election will be at Chino Valley district schools. A 12th will be at Woodcrest Junior High in South Ontario. The rest will be at religious sites, McCoy Equestrian Center in Chino Hills and Yanks Air Museum at Chino Airport. The individual voter’s polling place, which can be used instead of the mail-in ballot, is shown on the back of the sample ballot.
Correction—The founding of the Carbon Canyon Mineral Springs, told on this page last week by Paul Spitzzeri, was in 1923, not 1932 as stated.
Now that the county has allowed outdoor gatherings of up to three households, the City of Chino Hills is working on ways to open additional venues. An announcement will be made soon.
Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons wants residents to report mail thefts “even if it seems like it’s not a big deal.” Online reports to cityofchino.org do not require an officer visit to the home. Residents can sign up for Informed Delivery, a free service from the U.S. Postal Service, to receive a daily image of their mail to be delivered. The chief on Oct. 20 told the city council that with more people staying home, crime is generally down in Chino, with the exception of assaults.
Saddened to hear that the Chino Hills Boat Parade has been cancelled, a family who has participated for 20 years said they will take their “Nightmare Before Christmas” boat to a local parking lot for two or three nights prior to Christmas so children can see the lights as well as Jack and Sally Skellington.
The contract for Chino city manager Matt Ballantyne, on the job since 2009, was extended for a five-year period by the city council on Oct. 20. Mayor Eunice Ulloa said the city manager did not ask for a raise or benefits increase.
Chino’s Hot Chicken at the southwest corner of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road in the Soquel Square center has posted a sign announcing its closure because of COVID-19. The fast-food restaurant, which reportedly had not paid its rent in several months, was expected to close Oct. 23. The place was formerly the location of Burgerim, which did not last long either.
A September housing report put out by the Chino development department showed 320 single family residences and 77 multi-family units under construction and 429 units approved for construction.
It was a costly year for weed abatement in Chino Hills. The public works department had to pay landscape contractors upwards of $100,000 to do work that crews from Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center normally did for free. COVID concerns disallowed the work release crews from participating in the cleanup.
The sound of drums could be heard on and off since summer from the McCoy Equestrian Center parking lot in Chino Hills where two or three diligent high schoolers gathered to keep up with their practice. The city allowed the students to continue, but when neighbors began complaining, the high schoolers were asked to leave, permanently.
Ontario is planning a huge mixed use business center north of Chino Airport between Euclid and a Sultana Avenue extension. An environmental impact report including a “high-cube fulfillment center” warehouse is available for inspection.
