Chino Valley school district communications director Imee Perius has accepted a job closer to her home in Los Angeles. She was employed with the district for four years. Public information officer Andrea Johnston is handling all communications until a replacement is hired.
Chino Hills residents raised concerns on social media when a tree trimmer hired by residents in the Soquel Canyon area disturbed a nest causing two baby owls to fall to the ground. The owls were taken to a bird sanctuary but had to be put down because their legs were broken from the fall. Residents who witness such activities may contact the Public Works Department at 364-2800. An employee will be sent out to check the situation.
The City of Chino is entering into negotiations for acquisition of property at 6208 Chino Ave., the site of Luiten’s Welding and Machine Works. The item was discussed April 6 by the city council during closed session. Jack and Connie Luiten, trustees of the Luiten Family Trust, city manager Matt Ballantyne and Epic Land Solutions representing the City of Chino, are listed as property negotiators.
Despite the pandemic, City of Chino Hills volunteers stepped up to the plate as much as safety protocols would allow. During a proclamation of National Volunteer Week April 18 to 25 by the city council on Tuesday, it was announced that 85 volunteers accumulated 1,864 hours of service, saving the city $41,000. Forty-seven police department volunteers also stepped up to the plate with Citizens on Patrol accumulating 2,022 hours and the Explorers accumulating 727 hours.
The Chino Hills City Council adjourned the meeting Tuesday in memory of Army veteran Joe Bok who died April 6. Mr. Bok was active in several ministries at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church including the Knights of Columbus. He was chairman of the veterans group of the Chino Hills 55+ Club, where he helped bring the military service monument to the Community Center. He leaves behind his wife Diane, daughter Laura, and a new grandson. The council also adjourned in memory of Chino Councilman Mark Hargrove who died March 28, and former fire board member Jim Espinosa who died March 31.
Walkers, joggers, and bicyclists on the trails and pathways around the Chino Hills Community Center and McCoy Loop can now make a pit stop at the bathrooms in the Chino Hills Community Center. The bathrooms had previously been closed during the pandemic. The Community Center remains closed to visitors, as are most other city facilities.
The top three issues expressed by Chino Hills residents during police town hall meetings (online) are theft, traffic, and transients, primarily referring to panhandlers.
In the last seven days, three Chino Hills residents passed away from COVID. The number went from 48 deaths as of April 8, to 51 deaths as of April 15. In Chino, one person passed away from COVID during the same time period. The number went from 175 to 176, with 27 of those deaths from inmates at the California Institution for Men and the California Institution for Women.
Weekend visitors to the Chino Hills State Park are continuing to park in front of fire hydrants and no parking zones on Elinvar Drive, Sapphire, Moonstone, Starstone, and Golden roads. Traffic has been backed up on Soquel Canyon Drive from visitors turning into Elinvar. Capt. John Walker said citations have been issued over the last few weekends and towing will begin this weekend.
The pool at the Chino Valley YMCA was closed this past week because of unplanned repairs to its pump system. The pool closed Monday and had not reopened as of Champion press time Friday morning. All swim lessons, lane reservations and pool group exercise classes were cancelled, but will resume once the repairs are complete, according to YMCA officials.
