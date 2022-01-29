Council critic Luis Esparza is submitting redistricting maps for the City of Chino Hills with satirical names such as “Ready for More Apartments” map, “Common Sense” map, “North and South Have a Voice” map, and “End of the Kingdom” map, where boundaries are not drawn around the residences of councilmembers, thus ending their kingdoms. In addition to the maps, he submitted multiple revisions on Wednesday to ensure balanced populations.
Cypress Trails Park tennis courts will be closed for the next two weeks for resurfacing. Residents can play tennis at Olympic Park, 6010 Southwestern St., and Nature Retreat, 15834 Rincon Meadows Ave., during the closure.
Chino Valley Fire District is accepting bids for architectural design of the new fire station #68 proposed on a 4-acre lot at Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pipeline Avenue in Chino Hills. Construction could begin once the city and fire district finalize an agreement and the design plans are approved.
Invasive palm trees growing near and in the streambed along Carbon Canyon Road will be removed between Brea and Chino Hills Parkway. The trees, which create a fire hazard in the canyon, will first be injected with an environmentally-approved herbicide and the debris will be removed later. The Chino Hills City Council approved a $48,088 contract on Tuesday with the Santa Ana Watershed Association for the “drill and kill” project.
LaMelo Ball, one of the three basketball brothers from Chino Hills, became only the fourth player in NBA history to record five triple-doubles before turning 21. Ball, 20, the starting point guard for the Charlotte Hornets and the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists Wednesday night in the Hornets’ 158-126 win over the Indiana Pacers. The other players to accomplish the feat were Magic Johnson, LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
Several parents told the Chino Valley School Board on Jan. 20 that it was “medical discrimination” to require weekly COVID testing for unvaccinated teachers and staff now that it’s evident that vaccinated people are getting COVID in droves.
More than 160 apartments slated for the Western Hills Golf Course are causing worry for residents of the Western Hills Estates community. Don Lawrence, president, told the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday that he has “deep concerns” that apartments might be built near the third and fourth holes. Mr. Lawrence said inserting the apartments along Carbon Canyon Road makes no common sense because they will bring additional school buses during heavy traffic time, and more cars going through the S-curves. Lewis Operating Corporation is the developer for the proposed project.
Gophers are popping up at Liberty Park at Telephone Avenue in Chino. Community Services Commissioner Jamie Harwood said Monday she noticed mounds on the park’s grass and reported it to city staff. The situation seems to be improving, she reported.
