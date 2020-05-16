A Chino Hills resident contacted the Inland Valley Humane Society after he saw a baby coyote as small as a cat running around his yard. After receiving no help, he attempted to trap the pup and return it to the open space. His dogs captured the coyote first, ending the challenge.
Chino Valley Medical Center in Chino has taken down the two tents it had up to screen people for coronavirus symptoms before entering the hospital. Elective and non-emergency procedures have begun but visitors are still not permitted.
Significant reductions in sales tax, hotel tax, and loss of revenue from cancelled programs will likely continue into next fiscal year, predicted Chino Hills City Manager Benjamin Montgomery during Tuesday’s council meeting. He will explain the coronavirus’ financial impact on the city at a budget workshop to be held online Wednesday, May 27.
The annual Pioneer Picnic scheduled for this Sunday has been put off until fall by the Chino Valley Historical Society because of the coronavirus. In 2009, it was cancelled because of the swine flu.
Rather than shutting down the Chino Hills concerts in the park, Councilman Peter Rogers suggested they be postponed until August and September. He acknowledged it will take a Stage 4 removal of the governor’s stay-at-home order for that to happen. As for the annual wine walk at The Shoppes scheduled for Oct. 10 he said “I don’t think it will unfold the way we would like to see it.”
Gladys Gonzalez, 92-year-old victim of the coronavirus whose obituary appears in today’s paper, was a member of the early day family that owned the “white castle,” later occupied by the Moose Lodge and now the Guasti restaurant on south Central Avenue. She was a 1945 graduate of Chino High. One daughter Ellen worked for the Champion in her student days and many years for ABC News.
California Highway Patrol officers pursued a man last Saturday night from Chino Hills to Thousand Oaks for reckless driving and throwing a flare at an off-duty sheriff’s deputy. Officers followed the driver at 8:15 p.m. on the northbound 71 Freeway near Butterfield Ranch Road through the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys. At 10:15 p.m., they used a spike strip to disable the SUV on the 101.
County public health director Trudy Raymundo, who has been overseeing the coronavirus campaign for the last two months, is planning to resign May 29. Ms. Raymundo had led the public health department since the late 1990s.
