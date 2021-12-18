The New York Times refers to the Newport Beach Boat Parade as one of the top 10 holiday happenings in the nation. The decorated watercrafts and yachts that glide across the water at night pale in comparison to the Kiwanis Chino Hills Boat Parade, which the Champion dubs as one of the top 10 holiday happenings in the city. Its origins? Three drunk men making fun of the city’s incorporation in 1991 with just a couple of boats through the neighborhood and Santa Claus drinking peppermint schnapps. It has grown into the city tradition loved by all 29 years later.
Two members of the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce asked the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday to provide funding for its interior remodel project during a discussion of American Rescue Plan Act funds that will be allocated to the city. The “Gray Building,” where the chamber is housed at 13150 Seventh St., was built in 1887 as a mercantile store and is one of Chino’s oldest buildings.
Sensational stories about“multiple giant orbs” in the skies above Chino Hills went viral on media outlets, including TMZ, after a resident posted a video Dec. 9 showing iridescent lights in the sky that “moved in strange patterns” and disappeared without a trace. More level-headed people responded that the lights could have come from the Chino Hills Hindu Temple where light testing was taking place in that timeframe.
The City of Chino hosted a community workshop Dec. 7 to help residents get familiar with the online public mapping tools to redraw district lines. The workshop can be viewed at cityofchino.org/redistricting. Residents can submit their drafts by Monday, Jan. 3 via the website. Chino Hills held a similar workshop on Tuesday, Dec. 14. To view the workshop, visit chinohills.org/62/Video-Streaming-Meetings, scroll to “archived videos” and click on the video link for the Dec. 14 council meeting.
After a long period of closure, the Cal Aero Preserve Academy Branch Library, located on the school’s campus at 15850 Main Street in Chino, will reopen Monday, Jan. 3. Hours will be 3:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Parents and students were notified this week in the school newsletter.
Chino Hills happy man Ronnie Guyer, known for his constant cheerfulness and a variety of arm gestures, revealed during Tuesday’s city council meeting that he was the Santa Claus at the boat parade after-party at Chino Valley Community Church.
The Chino Hills skate park in Fairfield Ranch was a topic at Tuesday’s city council meeting for potential improvements including lighting, seating, and shade structures. Councilwoman Cynthia Moran suggested the facility should be modernized, calling it “prehistoric” and “pathetic.”
Chino Hills Mayor Ray Marquez said he forgot to bring his vaccination card to Tuesday’s citizens advisory committee meeting for the California Institution for Men, as required by Chaffey College, so he went home to retrieve it. He returned in time for the California Institution for Women meeting. Perhaps it’s time to drop the Chaffey College location for a venue where the public won’t be barred from a public meeting.
