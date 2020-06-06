Local restaurants began opening up this past week. Casa Sanchez on Mountain Avenue below Philadelphia did it the hard way when an auto crashed into its front a week ago Friday.
The 80-year-old Centro Basco, also open again, enjoyed a nice full-page spread in the Los Angeles Times Sunday. It is run by Bernadette Helton and her brother Joe Berterreche on behalf of their mother, Monique Berterreche, who with her late husband Pierre bought it in 1970.
Figures may not lie but they sure can leave the wrong impression. Chino is getting stuck with a lot of coronavirus cases that come from the prisons. By midweek there had been 414 cases at CIM and 12 deaths. The figures, published without explanation, make the community look bad. Maybe the city council and the chamber of commerce can use some influence so that the source is explained by the county health department or whoever publicizes them, including the supervisor’s office.
T-shirts for the 2020 Planes of Fame Air Museum annual air show that was cancelled are being sold for $10 at planesoffame.org. The short-sleeved shirts come in green and orange.
Chino Hills High Health Science Academy, which prepares students for medical careers, received a thank you letter from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in praise of a collaborative project by the students on COVID-19. The CDC letter called the research an impressive example of critical thinking, attention to detail and academic rigor.
Superintendent Norm Enfield said he could not disclose publicly why he pulled an item from the May 5 closed session agenda that could have revoked a previous board decision to release three probationary teachers at Butterfield Ranch Elementary at the end of the school year. School parents, who had requested the board’s revote, claimed the teachers were dismissed in retaliation for complaining about the school’s former principal, who has since been replaced.
