The Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority board of directors selected a new chairperson and vice chairperson Wednesday night for a one-year term: Cathy Marcucci, a councilwoman for City of Industry, and Nancy Lyons, a councilwoman for Diamond Bar. The Authority approved a few cattle grazing agreements and the new logo. Director Peter Rogers said he is frequently asked why the board is moving slowly and his usual answer is “what’s the hurry?” He said small steps are needed to ensure that the partnership among the three cities creates a bond of like-minded purpose and trust. There’s no need to move quickly because “we are not here to develop the property but to preserve it,” he said.
Sliced cheese and eggs sound good but not when affixed to vehicles and houses. Residents complained on social media about cheese slices plastered onto cars and eggs thrown at their homes Jan. 16 in the Torrey Pines area of Chino Hills, Big League Dreams, and Community Park. A photo was posted showing a vehicle sporting one slice of cheese on the window and another on the door.
A swearing-in ceremony for Chino Valley Fire District Chief Dave Williams that was postponed on Thursday due to Coronavirus concerns will likely take place in late February, fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara said. Chief Williams was named interim chief in August and became permanent in December, following the retirement of Chief Tim Shackelford.
Parents and students are invited by the Chino Valley Unified School District to participate in a “school quality survey” to give their opinions about student and academic support, safety and behavior, school leadership, and family engagement. The online survey opened Monday and will close Monday, Feb. 28. Visit chino.k12.ca.us and click on “K12 School Climate Survey.”
California Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections is reporting that 552 inmates and 204 staff members at the California Institution of Men in Chino and 82 inmates and 133 staff at the California Institution for Women in Chino have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks. Statewide, 5,927 inmates and 4,904 staff members have tested positive in the past 14 days.
Lower-income residents who qualify for discounts on their Edison and gas bills may be eligible for a $10 discount on their Chino Hills water bill through the low-income rate assistance program. Visit chi nohills.org/LIRA.
Councilman Chris Flores requested that $500 of the city’s “community support” funds be allocated to Boy Scouts Troop 205. His request was unanimously approved during Tuesday’s Chino City Council meeting. Each councilmember can allocate money to community organizations using this fund.
The Chang family of Chino Hills enjoys the parks and trails so much they donated $20,000 to the city for trails enhancements. Staff is working on a proposal with the family on how best to use the donation. The Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission accepted the donation on Wednesday.
Fifty-five permits for photovoltaic and/or energy storage systems were issued in December in Chino Hills, more than 47 percent of the total permits issued that month as interest in green energy continues to grow.
Thirteen interviews were conducted by Mayor Eunice Ulloa and Councilman Walt Pocock with applicants seeking three seats on the Chino Planning Commission. Commissioner Robert Nastaste is stepping down and Jody Moore and Kevin Cisneroz are reapplying for another term. The mayor said there were many excellent candidates. The chosen three will be announced at the next council meeting.
Chino Valley YMCA officials reported Thursday morning that the facility’s pool water temperature was below 80 degrees after the heating equipment failed. The problem was quickly corrected, and the temperature was expected to be above 80 degrees by noon the same day.
