Cleta Carroll, retired school district employee who died July 26, was the community’s “Greatest Mom,” in 1965. Her son Billy, then 10, won the Champion essay contest on that subject, which drew 220 entries. He won a $25 U.S. savings bond. She had five children, all surviving her.
The school district has set aside bricks from the old Chino High buildings that were recently demolished. The district’s architect is working on a design to incorporate them in the new school campus.
Zeb Welborn, who has put on the annual Southern California Charity Golf Classic at Los Serranos benefitting local charities, said a modified version will be turned into the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament.
Barbara Brown Rice Nichols, daughter of recently named Chino Hall of Famer Alf Brown, was the life of the party given last year by the city and the Historical Society for the awardee’s family. Mrs. Nichols, 93, from Rochester, Washington, died July 14. “She stole the show that day. She was so cute and funny,” said Lori Fritsch of the Old Schoolhouse Museum.
Two Chino Valley Fire District employees reported this week as fire line paramedics to the Apple Fire in the Cherry Valley area of the San Gorgonio wilderness about 35 miles east of Chino. Firefighter-paramedic Miguel Lopez reported Sunday and engineer Tommy Kavanaugh Monday. Nearly 2,600 firefighters are battling the blaze, which began July 31.
City of Chino is asking residents to write a letter, make a card or color a picture for a local senior citizen to celebrate Senior Citizens Day Friday, Aug. 21. The projects can be dropped off during the next Chino Care Challenge food donation drive 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 at the Chino Senior Center, north of the library.
