State Senator Connie Leyva, who represents Chino, has announced she will run against Supervisor Curt Hagman for the San Bernardino County fourth district seat in November. Mr. Hagman was elected to the board in 2014 and was named chairman in 2019. The fourth district includes Chino Hills, Chino, Ontario, and Montclair. Mrs. Leyva and Mr. Hagman are both residents of Chino.
Caltrans will close some lanes of the 60 Freeway in both directions between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7 through Friday, Feb. 11 to continue work on the Pipeline, Monte Vista and Benson Avenue bridges. The eastbound ramps of Reservoir, Ramona and Central and the westbound ramps of Ramona, Central and Mountain could close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. Information: 60swarm.com.
Good news for those who received the On/Go brand rapid test kit from a county testing site or at the City of Chino Hills’ drive-through distribution event on Jan. 6. The FDA has granted a three-month shelf-life extension. If the expiration date printed on your box states February 2022, you can use it until May 31, 2022.
Windy days can cause power lines to fall, creating danger by electrifying puddles and wet grass. Edison advises residents to call 911 and never touch or even approach a downed power line. Objects tangled in overhead lines should be reported to Edison at (800) 611-1911.
Chino Councilman Walt Pocock was absent during the Chino City Council meeting on Tuesday due to coronavirus. Mr. Pocock said he has had mild symptoms that resemble a head cold. He said his symptoms began around Jan. 20.
If the Rancho Cielito apartment project is approved near the Los Serranos Mobilehome Park, it will be the first apartment complex in Chino Hills to have elevators. Only the two assisted living senior developments have elevators: Oakmont of Chino Hills and Pacifica Chino Hills.
The branch libraries in Chino Hills and Chino are still closed to the public due to COVID and related workplace shortages. The county extended the closure from Jan. 28 until Feb. 4 but as of Thursday, no decision has been made on when they will reopen. Patrons may still use online library services and pick up their books and materials at tables set up outside.
Republic Services is still lagging in trash and recycling pickup in Chino Hills, leading to a number of questions and comments on the NextDoor app about whether the slow service will continue until Waste Management comes on board in July. While some feel Republic Services may not be as eager to pick up trash now that the company has been axed, others state the firm is still experiencing COVID-related shortages and trying to recoup from the December strike.
High school seniors can apply for a $1,500 Bruce J. Lance Jr. Water Scholarship by submitting an application and essay by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 to www.mvwd.org/scholar ship. Students must have a 2.5 grade point average or higher, plan to attend a two-year or four-year college during the 2022-23 school year, demonstrate a financial need for a scholarship and include a 300-word statement of need. Two $1,500 scholarships are available. Applicants must live within the Monte Vista Water District service area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.