County officials announced this week that schools, gyms, bars, museums, family entertainment centers, campgrounds, hotels and satellite wagering facilities could reopen Friday, June 12 after meeting state-mandated coronavirus thresholds on the number of cases, testing and preparedness. Businesses will have to follow all safety guidelines. Not allowed yet are nail salons, tattoo studios, performance venues and youth sports, but those are expected in Stage 4 of the state’s plan.
The annual Pioneer Picnic, delayed since May, and the fall Harvest Festival have been cancelled for the year by the Chino Valley Historical Society.
The filing for city council and school board elections is a month away, and interest is building. The terms of Mayor Eunice Ulloa and councilmen Tom Haughey and Paul Rodriguez are up in Chino, and council members Art Bennett and Cynthia Moran in Chino Hills. Former police chief Karen Comstock, who lives in the same district as Mr. Haughey, has indicated she may run for that seat. Andrew Cruz and James Na indicated they will run for school board reelection. Havaughnia Hayes-White of Chino Hills, an education specialist with university and community college teaching credentials, is seeking the seat of Irene Hernandez-Blair, who has declined to run. Filing starts July 13 and runs through August 7, unless an incumbent fails to run for that position, then August 12.
There will be no Chino Hills summer concerts in the park in July. It would take the lifting of all restrictions in phase four to make that happen. The city is holding out hope for August.
The fire district plans to purchase four engines, costing approximately $2.9 million.
District officials said purchasing all four at once will save $70,000 compared to buying two engines this year and two engines next year. Board meetings will be held online until further notice. Register using the GoToWebinar URL listed on the meeting agenda at chinovalleyfire.org.
A coronavirus testing site may be held at Chino Hills High School by the end of the month. Chino Hills is working with the school district and the county to make it happen.
If you have not filled out the Census, you should have received the questionnaire on your doorstep. If you have trouble, call the hotline at (844) 330-2020. The response in this area has been about 62 percent, which means there is a way to go.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing to close two state prisons, partly due to a decline in tax revenue amid the pandemic. Chino Hills Councilman Ray Marquez says the men’s prison in Chino is not included, but would be impacted with more inmates. He is a member of the citizens advisory committee.
Youth sports is not on the list to return for competition any time soon, but practice games may be allowed in a couple of weeks, according to Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. He said children who haven’t been in school since the pandemic need to return to socialization.
An aide to Democratic congressman Gil Cisneros who represents Chino Hills told the council Tuesday that Mr. Cisneros is deeply disturbed by the murder of George Floyd. He does not support abolishing the police department but encourages reform, said the aide.
