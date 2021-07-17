NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball, a Chino Hills resident, was named the Best Breakthough Athlete during ESPN’s ESPY awards last Saturday. Ball, 19, was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets and averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds during the 2020-21 season. He received 84 of 99 first-place votes for the Rookie of the Year award, beating out second-place Anthony Edwards and third-place Tyrese Haliburton for the annual honor.
Chino Hills residents will receive a notice in their utility bills that a new bill pay system is coming. Residents will be able to make payments online, by phone, or text. The system will be rolled out next month.
During a recent Chino council meeting, Mayor Eunice Ulloa listed the events she had attended since the previous meeting. Included in her itinerary was the celebration of her 46th wedding anniversary. Mrs. Ulloa said she and her husband Bob went out to dinner with friends on June 21. “That man deserves a trophy,” she said of her husband.
Almost 20 percent of all permit activity in Chino Hills last month was related to renewable energy. The city issued 34 permits for roof-mounted photovoltaic systems and battery backup systems, according to a city report.
Chino resident Neal Jerry was appointed to the Community Services Commission and retired Chino Police Officer Curtis Burton was appointed to the Planning Commission. The two men took their oath of office at the July 6 city council meeting. Mr. Jerry is involved with Chino National Little League and is the public address announcer for the Don Lugo High football and baseball teams.
Urban Fish Taco is preparing to move into the former Bruxie restaurant at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. The city issued tenant improvement permits last month for a 1,511-square-foot restaurant. Before Bruxie, it was Johnny Rockets.
Former Chino Hills High School teacher and football coach Derek Bub has been promoted to superintendent of schools for the West Ada School District in Idaho. Mr. Bub was the assistant football coach, head coach, athletic director, and assistant principal at Chino Hills High from 2002 to 2013. He later was an assistant principal at Etiwanda High and principal at Bonita High. He moved to Idaho in 2017 and was hired as an assistant principal. He became a principal two years later.
The cardio and weight rooms at the Chino Valley YMCA were closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for flooring renovations. The rooms were expected to reopen today (July 17), but YMCA officials recommend viewing www.eymca.org before visiting the facility in case the closures had to be extended. Some of the cardio and weight equipment was moved outdoors during the closure.
Chino Valley Lions Club will collect used eyeglasses at its soft-serve ice cream trailer during the summer concert events in Chino and Chino Hills. The collection is a major service project for the Lions Club, said secretary Carole McCleary. She said the donated glasses will be cleaned and scanned and distributed free to vision clinics in southern California and Baja California, Mexico.
Residents may see ambulances in town with the words “Chino Valley Fire” instead of AMR. That’s because the ambulance company is having challenges with staff, so the fire district is partnering with the company to meet its needs. Options will be explored going forward, said fire officials.
The Chino Hills Police Department received complaints last week about bicyclists in traffic. The police urge bike riders to use the designated bicycle lanes when available and adhere to the California Vehicle Code by stopping at red lights and stop signs.
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its board installation mixer at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 at Los Portales Restaurant, 12542 Central Ave., Chino. New board members for 2021-22 will be introduced. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Residents should send an email to atreadwell@chinovalleychamber.com if planning to attend.
The Chino Hills Community Foundation is bringing back events now that COVID has ended. Popular jazz singer Derek Bordeaux will return in concert Sept. 11 and tickets go on sale next week for the wine walk in October. Visit chinohillsfoundation.com for details.
Only 23 positive coronavirus cases have been reported among inmates in California’s 33 prisons in the past two weeks, including one case at the California Institution for Men in Chino. Currently, there are zero cases at Chino’s California Institution for Women. Eighty percent (1,918 out of 2,392) of inmates housed at the men’s prison and 74 percent (743 out of 1,000) of women’s prison inmates are fully vaccinated, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Among staff members, 56 percent are fully vaccinated at the men’s and women’s prisons.
