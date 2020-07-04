On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence, setting the 13 colonies on the road to freedom as a sovereign nation. According to the Census Bureau, there were an estimated 2.5 million people living in the newly independent nation in July 1776, slightly more than now live in San Bernardino County. The estimated population last July was 328 million.
Like so many new words that have evolved from the pandemic, a “minimony” is a small version of a wedding ceremony or other celebration held to accommodate social distancing, in place of planned regular weddings. Chino Hills is checking to see if minimonies can be held at city facilities when they reopen.
Chino City Manager Matt Ballantyne defended the city’s budget for social services at the June 16 council meeting by stating that Chino spends $4.5 million, in contrast to $300,000 provided by Chino Hills. Community services director Linda Reich said Isaiah’s Rock is providing food to five times as many people since before the coronavirus pandemic, at weekly distributions in city hall parking lot. The city also assists two other local charities that give away food.
A long line of vehicles extended from Boys Republic to Ayala High in Chino Hills for almost two hours Tuesday while Ayala was distributing yearbooks and collecting athletic paperwork at the same time.
Darren Goodman, who went to Upland as police chief after heading the Chino Hills sheriff’s station, cooled his heels on paid leave in that city for a week while council members solved contentious differences, then let him return to active duty this week. Reminiscent of Chino back in the early days when police matters had the council split politically over the police department.
Chino Hills police report social media posts that included racist slurs and references to Ayala High by a student who was identified. No charges were filed. Principal Diana Yarboi said the school was aware of the incidents and has zero tolerance for these expressions. She asked the community to report any instances of hate crimes.
Despite modifications made by Chino Hills to its summer day camp program to avoid the spread of coronavirus, the four-week program scheduled for July 6 to 31 was cancelled due to low enrollment.
Tim Adams, owner of School Portraits by Adams Photography, has given a $33,372 check to the school district for senior scholarships raised through the Julie Gobin Memorial Hit the Greens for Scholarships golf event in early March.
