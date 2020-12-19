Thirty-six hours after the City of Chino Hills installed caution tape and signs on playgrounds announcing their closure because of the governor’s new orders last week, crews returned to take everything down when the orders were revised. City officials said they didn’t need to take down most of the caution tape because residents had already done so.
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce joined 80 chambers and business organizations in the state telling Gov. Newsom and legislators that the new regional stay-at-home orders are jeopardizing the survival of even the most resilient small businesses and that debilitating policies to close restaurants, breweries, wineries, and retail boutiques are direct attacks on the quality of life of communities
Paper snowflakes are appearing on trees, street poles, and other places on Ashwood Lane, Autry Court, Bayberry Drive, Beaver Springs Court, and Butterfield Ranch Road. The “Snow Much Fun Scavenger Hunt” is part of a holiday Ranger pride project by students at Townsend Junior High.
Chino Police began looking for intoxicated drivers Monday and will continue the effort through New Year’s Day. The enforcement is part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” national campaign to show zero tolerance for drunk driving. December is National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention month, which has its roots in Candy Lightener, mother of a 13-year-old killed by a drunk driver while walking in a Fair Oaks, California neighborhood. Ms. Lightener founded Mothers Against Drunk Drivers and was successful in getting stricter drunk driving laws enacted. A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration study shows a dramatic increase of 18- to 24-year-olds who admit to consuming drugs, alcohol, or both before getting behind the wheel.
The state drop out and graduation rates for high school seniors in 2020 remain largely unchanged from 2019, or pre-COVID school shut-downs. The state education department reported this week that in 2020, the graduation rate was 84.5 percent and dropout rate was nine percent, and in 2019 the graduation rate was 84.3 percent and drop out was 8.9 percent.
The recently planted bougainvillea that added colorful magenta accents to Los Serranos Park in Chino Hills went brown after the cold snap and the playground surface is coming apart at the seams. The contractor delivered the 400 plants after the first batch died during the warranty period. Luckily, the playground surface is still under warranty.
