To increase business activity and city revenues, Chino has waived its $37 commercial fee for promotional banners and extended the amount of display time from 90 days to six months.
Mayor Eunice Ulloa proclaimed July as Parks and Recreation month in Chino which has over 250 acres of park land and open space.
During an online meeting of the Chino Valley Democratic Club, Chino Councilman Paul Rodriguez said he is the only one on the city council who wears a mask in closed session. He said it is nerve wracking and needs to stop. He encouraged club members to call the city manager or mayor and ask that council meetings be held online as before.
It took four years for the Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) to notice that a document extending the public comment period related to Aerojet Ordnance Co. in Chino Hills was not posted on its website. The 2016 notice, which was distributed properly to Chino Hills residents at the time, was recently discovered by a staff member who posted it to ensure the document was included in the digital record.
Chino Valley YMCA closed indoor activities this week in conformance with the state mandate, but will continue outdoor group exercise classes, private swim lessons, lap swimming and open swim. Information: weymca.org/locations/chi novalley.
