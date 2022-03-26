Don’t forget Monday, April 11 when property tax payments are due, just before tax day of course. Residents can download a copy of their tax bill or pay online by visiting MyTaxCollector.com. Call (909) 387-8308 for information.
The Chino Hills City Council adjourned Tuesday’s meeting in memory of Chino Hills resident Ed Denzin who died at 71 on March 16, 2022, after battling cancer. Mr. Denzin was an advocate for veterans and volunteered with non-profit groups and civic committees all his life, founding several organizations over the years. He won the Outstanding Citizen of the Year award with his wife Sheri in 1993 and was named an unsung hero by the City of Chino Hills last year.
Girl Scouts Abby Hendley, 13, and Bethany Bergey, 15, of Chino Hills will open their “Little Free Library” during a grand-opening event from 1 to 4 p.m. today (March 26) at 3143 Morningside Drive in Chino Hills. The homeschooled teens will offer snacks and crafts. The project can earn the girls the Girl Scouts’ Silver Award.
A news item in this column erroneously stated the adult children of retiring Nick’s Pizzeria owners Maria and Ramon Moya will continue to work at the restaurant. The business was sold and the children will not be working at the restaurant. The Moyas are retiring Sunday, March 27 after more than 29 years owning the restaurant on the southeast corner of Pipeline Avenue and Riverside drive in Chino.
Chino Hills Mayor Ray Marquez said he enjoyed interacting with residents during last Saturday’s “Pop-up City Hall” at Lowe’s on Peyton Drive. When he asked a resident if she had any concerns, she pulled out a book with 10 pages which kept him answering for an hour before he called on the city manager to help him out.
The rates at the gates at Big League Dreams are being raised and there is nothing the City of Chino Hills can do about it. Councilman Brian Johsz said he has been hearing from residents about the increases and was told that although the city owns the facility, it is operated by a third party which can set its own rates, according to the contract. City manager Benjamin Montgomery said the sports park on Fairfield Ranch Road has had less than acceptable management and park maintenance, but negotiations are underway for a new agreement with a new operator that will “dramatically” change the current conditions, he said.
Chino police raised $11,504 for the Loma Linda Cancer Care Center through its sales of pink police patches and T-shirts for breast cancer awareness last fall. A check was presented to the cancer center March 9.
The Chino Hills Community Foundation will donate $50,000 towards a new show wagon and $50,000 towards a new mobile recreational van. Foundation chairman Peter Rogers said the 20-year-old show wagon, which is the stage where concerts in the park take place, is on its last leg. The recreation van rolls out to various locations in Chino Hills every weekday afternoon to provide a place for children to do their homework, play games, and do crafts and activities.
A proclamation declaring March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day was made by the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday. Several veterans were asked to step up to the podium to be recognized for their service.
The “day of reckoning” is approaching with mandatory restrictions on water. Chino Hills Councilman Peter Rogers, who serves on numerous water boards and committees, said during Tuesday’s council meeting that the state has thrown down the gauntlet. Stage 3 water conservation is on the way because of a dwindling snowpack. “Our lawns may be getting a little browner,” he said.
