A mail ballot drop box at 1627 Holt Blvd. in Ontario was vandalized between 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 and 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. Voters who deposited their ballot during that time period should contact the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters. One undamaged ballot was recovered. The incident was reported to the Ontario Police Department and the drop box was replaced. An adjacent “transitional assistance department” drop box containing documents that assist the needy with basic services was vandalized at the same time. Contact the Registrar at (909) 387-8300 or email communications@SBCountyElections.com.
As is occurring at school board meetings across the nation, the Aug. 19 meeting of the Chino Valley Unified School District board was rife with emotion as parents opposed mask mandates and 30 minutes of additional school time. Two parents broke down in tears during their speeches and one parent who repeatedly shouted from the audience was about to be escorted out of the board room by a school security officer when she walked out. A 10-minute break was taken.
The Chino Community Services Commission on Monday received reports from a few after-school student programs, including PALS, an acronym for “positive actions for life success,” which helps struggling students with social skills and self-esteem. The nine-week course is available for students from kindergarten to third grade and offered at all 10 Chino elementary schools. Community Services Coordinator Brittany Zarcal told the commission more than 860 students took part in the program last year, with many more expected this year as students return to the classroom.
Tay Ho Vietnamese Restaurant will replace Which Wich sandwich shop formerly located at the Chino Hills Courtyard on the northeast corner of Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive, near the Shell gas station. Silverlake Ramen will replace Pacific Fish Grill at The Shoppes.
Chino Valley residents are making their views known about the recall election of Gov. Newsom. Car caravans and protestors holding signs at street intersections opposing the recall have been observed. The anti-Biden stand on Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway has returned, with the addition of anti-Gov. Newsom material.
A new hotline has been established for residents living in the unincorporated areas of San Bernardino County who are experiencing problems created by illegal short-term rentals, which have been on the rise. Complaints about trash, cars blocking the driveways, and late-night music may be called in to the hotline at (800) 205-9417.
A 1,500-square-foot “Indian Pantry” specialty grocery store will occupy the suite where the Brain Zone tutoring center was formerly located at Soquel Canyon Crossings on the northwest corner of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Los Serranos Country Club Drive, where Rite-Aid is located.
The westbound No. 1, 2 and 3 lanes of the 60 Freeway from Ramona Avenue to Reservoir Street will close at 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30 and Tuesday, Aug. 31 by Caltrans to continue work on the “Three Bridges Project.” Next week’s work will include conduit installation on the Pipeline Avenue bridge. The lanes will reopen the next day at 6 a.m.
