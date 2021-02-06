It took less than 20 minutes for all 3,500 appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations to be filled for the Feb. 2 super-sized event at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, reported county officials. After long lines were causing a traffic backup on the 210 freeway, the California Highway Patrol directed vehicles into vacant lots within the Speedway. The county will conduct more large-scale events as vaccines become available.
Advice to football fans: stay home on Super Bowl Sunday to avoid another surge in the pandemic. Public Health Director Corwin Porter said the county is just beginning to recover from holiday gatherings and advises residents to watch the game virtually, with people in their own household, or outdoors on big screen televisions while staying 6 feet apart.
Chinese associations and churches in Chino Hills told the Champion they won’t be celebrating the Year of the Ox in the manner they typically observe Chinese New Year but will keep the tradition with virtual gatherings. The new year begins Feb. 12.
Planes of Fame Air Museum welcomed guests for the first time in several months Jan. 30 by opening an outdoor vintage plane exhibit at its building on Cal Aero Drive at the Chino Airport. The museum closed in November after two staff members contracted COVID-19. The museum announced the Air Show will be held Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31. The last air show was in May 2019.
City of Chino employees raised $1,500 for the Chino Cares donation drive over the last two months by paying to wear jeans to work on Thursdays. The money will be used to buy care packages and meals for seniors and families. Organizations wishing to get involved can visit cityofchino.org.ccc.
The heavy 911 call volume that overwhelmed the fire department last month has decreased, said Chino Valley Deputy Fire Chief Scott Atkinson in his report Tuesday to the Chino city council.
Local police departments do not call residents requesting money to clear outstanding warrants or to avoid arrests. Police said callers use spoofed telephone numbers on caller IDs to trick residents into sending money or personal information. To verify the caller, telephone Chino Police at 909-334-3000 and Chino Hills Police at 909-364-2000
